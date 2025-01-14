Where Maryland Football's 2025 opponents rank in way-too-early top 25
After going 4-8 in 2024 and losing 21 players to the transfer portal, Maryland football won't be getting much love heading into 2025. Plus, head coach Mike Locksley could have one foot out the door by interviewing for the Jets -- some view as a head-scratching move. While the Terrapins won't be getting much love, the Big Ten Conference is stronger than ever and there are plenty of teams within the B10 who are getting love.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford came out with his way-too-early Top 25 for the 2025 season. Maryland, of course, isn't on the list, but several of its 2025 opponents are in the top 25.
The Terrapins don't have to face some elite teams like Ohio State or Oregon next season, but the Terrapins still have a rough schedule, especially a team that lost its starting quarterback, running back, receivers, and a ton of linemen.
According to Crawford, Maryland will have this No. 23 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 19 Indiana, No. 20 Illinois, and No. 21 Michigan.
Crawford also Ohio State ranked second, Oregon at No. 4, and Penn State at No. 7, but the Terrapins won't have to play any of those three in 2025.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -