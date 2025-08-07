Former Maryland Guard Praises Steelers O-Line, Details His Fit in 2025 Rotation
He’s not a household name. He doesn’t have a starting job. But don’t be surprised if former Maryland standout Spencer Anderson winds up playing a pivotal role in Pittsburgh’s 2025 offensive plans. Now in his third NFL season, the versatile lineman is quietly becoming one of the Steelers’ most valuable utility pieces—anchoring the second unit and standing ready behind two of the team’s youngest interior starters.
For former Maryland lineman Spencer Anderson, the NFL has been less about flash and more about function. Now entering his third year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2021 seventh-round pick is carving out a meaningful niche as the team’s top backup at both guard spots—and potentially more.
“I feel like we’re in a good spot,” Anderson told SI when asked about Pittsburgh’s offensive line room. “We brought back most of the guys from last year… we’ve got good leaders in Max [Scharping], Isaac [Seumalo], and Calvin [Anderson].”
That blend of experience and youth defines the 2025 version of the Steelers’ offensive line. Anchored by returning veterans like Seumalo and second-year center Zach Frazier—who posted the fifth-best PFF grade among centers last season—the unit looks to bounce back from a middling 2024 campaign. Despite early projections as a top-10 group, Pittsburgh’s line finished 21st in Pro Football Focus’ final rankings, allowing 49 sacks and averaging 4.1 yards per carry.
Anderson, who graded out at 56.7 overall by PFF (57th among 77 qualifying guards), played sparingly in 2024 but saw time across multiple positions. That versatility—once including tackle, though he admits those days may be behind him—keeps him valuable.
“My tackle days are put to rest… but wherever I’m needed, I’ll be there and put my best foot forward,” he said with a smile.
As of early August, Anderson slots in as the No. 2 guard behind Seumalo on the left and Mason McCormick on the right. With the Steelers committing to young talent like Broderick Jones and second-year right tackle Troy Fautanu on the edges, Anderson’s ability to fill gaps, mentor younger teammates, and step in seamlessly on game day could be the stabilizing presence Pittsburgh needs.
He won’t be the name on the marquee. But for a team with playoff hopes and a retooling offense, having a reliable Swiss Army knife on the interior may be just as important.