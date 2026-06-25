Former Maryland Ja’Kobi Gillespie Heads to San Antonio as Spurs’ 42nd Pick

The Spurs made the most of their selections in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, adding versatility and experience to their young core with the picks of former Maryland guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Duke forward Maliq Brown.

Gillespie, taken at No. 42, brings one of the more unique college journeys in the class, starting at Belmont, transferring to Maryland, and finishing at Tennessee, each stop sharpening his playmaking, toughness, and defensive edge. Together, the pair gives San Antonio a blend of maturity, athleticism, and upside as the franchise continues shaping its long‑term foundation.

In his lone season at Tennessee, Gillespie blossomed into one of the SEC’s most productive and aggressive scoring guards. The 6-foot playmaker averaged 18.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, showcasing a relentless downhill style paired with disruptive perimeter defense. He wasn’t shy from deep either, taking 8.2 threes per game and knocking down 2.8 of them at a 33.8 percent clip, volume that reflected both confidence and a central role in the Volunteers’ offense. Gillespie’s blend of scoring punch, playmaking, and defensive activity made him a standout presence throughout the season and a key reason Tennessee remained competitive night after night.

Gillespie’s lone season at Maryland was the year that transformed him from an intriguing mid‑major transfer into one of the most complete and efficient guards in the country. As a junior, he started all 36 games and became a driving force behind Maryland’s winningest season in nearly a decade, helping the Terps reach their first Sweet 16 in nine years. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 31.6 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 45.3 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three, and 86.2 percent at the line. His impact stretched across every statistical category. He led the roster in assists, assist‑to‑turnover ratio, steals, minutes, free‑throw percentage, and made threes (87), finishing fourth in Maryland single‑season history in the latter.

Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) steals the ball from Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

What made Gillespie’s season truly special was how rare his statistical profile was on a national scale. He became just the third Big Ten player in the last 35 years to average at least 14.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 40 percent or better from deep, joining D’Angelo Russell and Tracy Webster. Nationally, he ranked top‑40 in steals, assists, and assist‑to‑turnover ratio, one of only four Division I players to hit all three benchmarks.

Among Power Five players, he stood alone as the only one to pair that production with 40‑percent three‑point shooting. In Big Ten play, he elevated even further, leading the league in made threes per game (2.7) while ranking top‑10 in steals, assists, three‑point percentage, free‑throw percentage, and assist‑to‑turnover ratio.

Gillespie’s consistency was just as impressive as his efficiency. He scored in double figures 30 times, tied for fourth‑most in the Big Ten, and delivered 15‑plus points in 20 games, including six 20‑point outings and two performances of 26 or more. He was Maryland’s engine as both a scorer and facilitator, pacing the team in games with at least three, five, seven, and nine assists. He also led the Big Ten in games with at least two and three made threes, showing how reliably he stretched defenses. His defensive activity never wavered either, co‑leading the conference in games with multiple steals and repeatedly setting the tone at the point of attack.

When the lights were brightest, Gillespie delivered some of his best basketball. He opened the NCAA Tournament with 16 points against Grand Canyon, followed by 11 points, seven assists, four steals, and zero turnovers in a Round of 32 win over Colorado State. In the Sweet 16, he closed his Maryland career with 17 points and a perfect 6‑for‑6 showing at the line against No. 3 Florida. His regular‑season résumé was just as strong: 27 points at UCLA, 26 points with seven assists and five steals against Iowa, 22 points at Nebraska, 23 against Ohio State, and a career‑best 11 assists with zero turnovers versus Syracuse. Night after night, Gillespie was the steadying force Maryland leaned on during the 2024-25 season.

By the end of the season, Gillespie had cemented himself as one of the most productive, efficient, and well‑rounded guards in the country. His blend of shooting, playmaking, decision‑making, and defensive disruption made him a uniquely valuable piece of Maryland’s resurgence, and a player whose growth trajectory was impossible to ignore.

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