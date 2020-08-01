Maryland Wastes No Time Sending Official Offers to 2021 Commits and Targets

August 1 marked the first day that schools can send official scholarship offers to prospects across the 2021 class and beginning right at midnight, several Maryland commits and targets announced their official offer from head coach Mike Locksley and the staff.

Maryland’s 18-man class has given the Terps plenty to be excited about as a large bulk of the commits announced their offers. Stone Bridge (VA) wide receiver Tai Felton was the first offensive commit in Maryland’s class as he announced his verbal nearly nine months ago. Felton will look to bounce back strong in the amended spring schedule for Virginia High School Sports.

St. Frances JACK linebacker Terrance Butler was the third and latest commitment out of St. Frances, joining his teammates H-back Joseph Bearns and defensive end Zion Shockley. Butler announced his official offer, while his teammate and Tennessee verbal Aaron Willis also announced his official offer from both the Terps and Vols shortly after midnight.

Lakeland (PA) athlete CJ Dippre is one of four commits in the tight end haul for position coach Mike Miller as he announced his official offer, along with Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel cornerback Jayon Venerable and McDonogh (MD) free safety Dante Trader Jr. Trader, a two-sport Maryland commit, got a chance to showcase his lacrosse skills on ESPNU on Friday as he scored to help push McDonogh into the finals before falling 11-3 to Taft (CT). Trader is ranked the fifth-best lacrosse prospect in the 2021 class as he’ll give head coaches John Tillman and Mike Locksley plenty to be excited about next year.

We’ll have a running update of more official offers as they are posted.