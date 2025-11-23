No. 18 Michigan Rolls Past Maryland
The Maryland Terrapin football team fell to the Michigan Wolverines, 45-20, at SECU Stadium on "Senior Night" and the final home game of the 2025 season. The attendance at College Park was the third sellout of the season.
No. 18 Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten) used two long, sustained drives in the third quarter to pull away for its fifth-straight victory.
Terps (4-7, 1-7) quarterback Malik Washington, despite his best efforts, couldn't overcome the Michigan defense. Washington threw for 19-of-39 passes, for 210 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Bryce Underwood, quarterback of the Wolverines, came away with the victory in the battle of the two Big Ten freshman quarterbacks, completing 16-of-23 passes, 215 passing yards, and two touchdowns.
Maryland's offense got off to a fast start, going on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by Washington finding tight-end Dorian Fleming in the endzone on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line.
Michigan responded with three straight touchdown drives, the third one coming off an interception thrown by Washington on an overthrow that set up the Wolverines with excellent starting field position.
Before the end of the second quarter, Maryland added a field goal. Michigan missed a field-goal attempt but led 21-10 at halftime.
Wolverines' running back Bryson Kuzdal scored both of the third-quarter touchdowns that allowed them to pull away swiftly from the Terps. Kuzdal carried the ball 20 times for 100 rushing yards and three scores.
Khristian Martin came in relief of Washington late in the contest, leading to a four-play 75-yard touchdown drive.
Key Terps Stats
- DeJaun Williams led the Terps' rushing game, with 12 carries for 40 yards and 3.3 per carry.
- Shaleak Knotts was the top wideout with four receptions for 82 receiving yards.
- Jalil Farooq caught five passes for 71 yards and a score.
- Octavian Smith Jr. finished with five passes for 62 yards.
- Jalen Huskey and Lavain Scruggs each had eight tackles, leading the defense.
- Sidney Stewart had one sack, Zahir Mathis and Eyan Thomas each had half a sack.
Maryland Seniors
From the Maryland athletic website....
The Terps honored 16 seniors from their class before kickoff...
Sam Adu, Akindele Dare, Jalil Farooq, Leon Haughton Jr., Alan Herron, Jalen Huskey, Shaleak Knotts, Justyn Martin, Khristian Martin, Eli Mason, Daniel Owens, Cam Rice, Lavain Scruggs, Octavian Smith Jr., Kaleb Webb, and Isaiah Wright.
Saturday was also Maryland's annual Military Appreciation Game.
Team Stats
- Michigan converted on 12-of-14 third-down attempts.
- Maryland finished with 276 passing yards compared to Michigan's 215.
- The Wolverines outgained the Terps 228 yards to 71.
- The Terps had the lone turnover of the game.
- Michigan controlled the ball for 35:38 of the game, while Maryland had it for 24:22.