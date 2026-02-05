The Maryland Terrapins have expanded their Class of 2026, picking up one more recruit on National Signing Day.

Long snapper Rory Knipp, the nation's No. 14 prospect at his position according to Kohl's Kicking, officially signed on with the program Thursday morning.

Knipp verbally committed to Maryland back in December, choosing the Terps over offers from Temple and Buffalo. He also had interest from Boston College, West Virginia, Syracuse, Kent State, and Akron.

Excited and honored to officially commit to the University of Maryland! 🐢 🐢Thank you to my parents, Central Catholic coaches, and teammates for believing in me-ready to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten!#NSD2026 #TerpsFootball #GoTerps #FearTheTurtle #Committed… pic.twitter.com/zgGy4heUWn — Rory Knipp 5⭐️ LS(Kohl's) (@roryknipp) February 5, 2026

Knipp, a Pittsburgh native, has also trained with current Steelers' long snapper Christian Kuntz.

His addition fills an immediate need, as Ethan Gough - the Terps' LS for the past four seasons - is out of eligibility.

The incoming freshman class is now 18 players strong. Headlined by five-star Edge Zion Elee, the class is ranked No. 37 in the country (10th in the Big Ten) by ESPN and No. 46 (11th in Big Ten) by 247 Sports.

Here's what the rest of the class looks like:

Nathan Bernhard, QB (Ashland, OH) - 6'5", 227 lbs.

Cameron Brickle, DL (Bradenton, FL) - 6'2", 305 lbs.

Darrell Carrey, Safety (Hyattsville, MD) - 6'2", 185 lbs. *247 Sports four-star

Kaden Carter, LB (Barnesville, GA) - 6'2", 205 lbs. *ESPN four-star

Zahir Cobb, Safety (Washington, D.C.) - 6'2", 180 lbs.

Jianni Davis, Edge (Forestville, MD) - 6'1", 230 lbs.

Zion Elee, Edge (Baltimore, MD) - 6'3", 220 lbs. *Consensus five-star

Damon Hall Jr., TE (Baltimore, MD) - 6'5", 205 lbs.

Sean Johnson, CB (Severn, MD) - 6'1", 175 lbs.

Jayden Kitchens, WR (Springfield, VA) - 6'2", 190 lbs.

Brayden Marko, TE (Washington, DC) - 6'6", 240 lbs.

Jesse Moody, OL (Philadelphia, PA) - 6'6", 350 lbs.

Day'jon Moore, OL (Willis, TX) - 6'3", 305 lbs. *ESPN four-star

Hakim Satterwhite, CB (Baltimore, MD) - 6'2", 180 lbs.

Josiah Teasley, WR (Springfield, VA) - 6'5", 190 lbs.

Jamarcus Whyce, DL (Dayton, OH) - 6'1", 265 lbs. *ESPN four-star



Javonte Williams

, TE (Germantown, MD) - 6'4", 220 lbs.

We'll have more in-depth looks at each of the new Terrapin recruits, as well as a recap of their transfer portal additions, in the near future.

More from Maryland On SI