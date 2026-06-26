Maryland QB Malik Washington Selected as Counselor for Prestigious Manning Passing Academy

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington is set to take another step in his rising career this summer, earning an invitation to serve as a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy. The honor places Washington among an elite group of college quarterbacks selected to mentor the next generation of passers, while also showcasing his growing reputation within the Terps program and across the national landscape.

For three decades, the Manning Passing Academy has stood as the premier football camp in the country, built on a mission of helping young athletes unlock their full potential on and off the field. Designed for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, the academy emphasizes mastery of positional fundamentals along with a deeper understanding of offensive and defensive concepts. Its reputation is anchored by the caliber of its staff, some of the brightest and most accomplished coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks, who come together each summer to give campers a rare opportunity to learn directly from the best in the sport.

Washington’s true freshman season in 2025 was nothing short of historic, immediately establishing him as one of the most productive first-year quarterbacks in both Maryland and Big Ten history. Thrust into the starting role from day one, Washington started all 12 games and displayed poise, command, and consistency well beyond his age. He completed 273 passes for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns, numbers that didn’t just lead Maryland’s offense but rewrote the program’s freshman record book. His 273 completions set a new Maryland freshman record and ranked tied for fifth in school history for any season, while his 2,963 passing yards shattered Danny O’Brien’s 2010 freshman mark and now stand sixth all-time among single-season performances at Maryland.

Washington’s production wasn’t limited to the air. He added 302 rushing yards, finishing eighth all-time among Maryland quarterbacks in single-season rushing. His dual-threat ability made him one of only two Big Ten true freshmen since 1996 to surpass 2,500 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in the same season, a rare statistical combination that underscored his versatility and impact. He threw for 200 or more yards in 11 of 12 games, joining an exclusive group of FBS true freshmen to reach that level of week-to-week consistency.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington will serve as one of the counselors at the esteemed Manning Passing Academy 🐢 pic.twitter.com/JbS5yj4nNo — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 25, 2026

His season was also defined by explosive, high-ceiling performances. Washington delivered one of the greatest passing games in Maryland history in the season finale at Michigan State, throwing for 459 yards, the second-highest single-game total ever recorded by a Terp. Earlier in the year, he showcased his dynamic rushing ability with 164 yards at Rutgers, the second-most rushing yards by a Maryland quarterback in a game and a new freshman record. He also shined in key wins, including a 265-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 27–10 victory at Wisconsin.

Washington’s collegiate debut set the tone for what would become a record-breaking season. Against FAU, he completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, setting Maryland’s true freshman single-game completions record and becoming the first Big Ten true freshman since 2009 to throw three touchdown passes in his debut. His performance also marked the most completions by a true freshman in a Power Conference debut since USC’s Jaxson Dart in 2021. By starting the opener, Washington became just the ninth true freshman quarterback to start a game in Maryland history and the first to start a season opener since Perry Hills in 2012.

By the end of the 2025 season, Washington’s impact was undeniable. His production, leadership, and rapid development earned him recognition as Maryland’s Offensive Player of the Year at the team’s annual awards banquet, a fitting capstone to one of the most impressive freshman seasons the program has ever seen.

Being named a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy is more than a resume booster for Washington. It’s a national validation of his trajectory and the respect he’s already earned within the quarterback community. The academy handpicks college quarterbacks who not only produce on the field but also demonstrate leadership, maturity, and the ability to teach the finer points of the position. For Washington, it signals that his standout freshman season wasn’t just statistically impressive. It resonated with some of the most influential figures in the sport. Serving in this role places him shoulder‑to‑shoulder with elite peers, strengthens his reputation as a rising leader, and reinforces that his development is on a path worthy of national attention.

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