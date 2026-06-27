Maryland’s Defense Is Built to Break Out: Why ESPN's Bill Connelly Sees a Year‑2 Leap Under Monachino

Maryland enters 2026 with a defensive foundation that’s hard to ignore, and ESPN’s Bill Connelly is among those taking notice. With 13 defenders returning after logging 200‑plus snaps, a pair of rising stars in Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis emerging, and key contributors like Jamare Glasker, Daniel Wingate and Dontay Joyner back in the fold, the Terps bring both experience and upside to year two under coordinator Ted Monachino. The question now is whether this continuity and young talent can fuel a true leap for a unit poised to take the next step.

Thirteen defenders with 200+ snaps returning is rare. Year one was about learning Monachino’s system. Year two must be about executing it faster. Maryland can make a real defensive jump in Year two under Monachino, but it hinges on a few specific, attainable improvements. The Terps already bring back experience, continuity, and emerging star power the ingredients are there. The leap comes from how effectively those pieces are sharpened and deployed.

Maryland can cut down explosive plays by tightening the small but critical details that often separate a solid defense from a reliable one. With cleaner communication on the back end, fewer coverage busts, and more consistent gap integrity up front, a veteran unit like this naturally becomes more synchronized. That cohesion alone can eliminate many of the breakdowns that hurt them last season and set the foundation for a meaningful Year‑2 leap under Monachino.

Stewart and Mathis aren’t just promising pieces. They’re the two players with the highest potential to elevate Maryland’s defensive ceiling. A true leap happens if Stewart grows into a dependable CB1 who consistently shrinks throwing windows and forces quarterbacks off their first read, while Mathis develops into the kind of disruptive edge presence who alters protections and creates havoc on early downs. Maryland hasn’t produced multiple homegrown defensive stars in years, but this duo has the talent to change that trajectory and redefine what the unit can be under Monachino.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly likes what Maryland brings back on defense:



🐢 13 defenders with 200+ snaps return

🐢 Sidney Stewart & Zahir Mathis highlighted as rising stars

🐢 Jamare Glasker, Daniel Wingate & Dontay Joyner return



Can the defense make a leap in Year 2 under Monachino? pic.twitter.com/nI5BdHNMGI — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 27, 2026

Stewart showed flashes of real impact last season, finishing with 32 tackles, 20 solo stops, 12 assists, and an impressive seven sacks, are production for a young defender still growing into his role. He also added a forced fumble and two pass breakups, demonstrating versatility as both a downhill disruptor and a coverage contributor. With that foundation, Stewart’s potential to grow is significant. His combination of physicality, closing speed, and emerging instincts gives Maryland a defender who can evolve into a true centerpiece in the secondary, and Year two under Monachino’s system offers the perfect opportunity for him to take that next step.

Mathis delivered a strong sophomore campaign, posting 35 total tackles with 22 solo stops and 13 assists while adding six sacks and a pass breakup, production that reflects both his motor and his growing comfort in Maryland’s system. Even without forcing turnovers, Mathis consistently affected plays with his burst off the edge and ability to collapse pockets. His blend of length, athleticism, and improving technique gives him one of the highest developmental ceilings on the roster. If he continues refining his pass‑rush counters and becomes more consistent against the run, Mathis has the tools to emerge as a true impact defender and a centerpiece of Monachino’s Year‑2 leap.

With Stewart and Mathis emerging as potential stars, Maryland suddenly has high‑end talent that can elevate the entire defensive core built around Glasker, Wingate, and Joyner. Stewart’s coverage ability and Mathis’ edge disruption pair naturally with Glasker’s downhill physicality, Wingate’s interior steadiness, and Joyner’s reliability in run support and short‑zone coverage.

If Glasker, Wingate, and Joyner continue to set the tone, the Terps gain stability at all three levels, allowing Stewart and Mathis to play even faster and more aggressively. Even modest improvement from the core, combined with the rising stars’ upside, could transform Maryland’s defense into a far more complete and cohesive unit.

Maryland defensive back Jamare Glasker (14) interferes with Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) drawing a pass interference penalty in the first quarter at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Maryland enters 2026 knowing exactly what the next step looks like after finishing No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Oregon and Indiana, closing the gap between being solid and being special. The Terps already have the returning production, rising talent, and system continuity needed to climb. Year two under Monachino offers the chance to turn experience into efficiency, unlock star power on the edges and in coverage, and strengthen the core at all three levels.

If Maryland tightens situational defense, generates more havoc, and leans into the identity this roster naturally suggests, the Terps have a real opportunity not just to maintain their top‑three standing, but to push toward the conference’s elite tier.

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