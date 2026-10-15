Maryland Terrapins Baseball: 2027 Schedule Release and Season Outlook

The University of Maryland athletics department has officially unveiled the baseball team's 2027 schedule, setting the stage for an ambitious 56-game campaign. Coming off a foundation built on high-powered offense, the Terrapins enter the upcoming season with elevated expectations. Guided by an experienced nucleus of returning lineup anchors and select summer transfer portal acquisitions, Maryland faces a daunting non-conference slate alongside an expanded Big Ten conference landscape. Featuring high-profile SEC and Sun Belt road trips, crucial RPI-building midweeks, and premier conference series, the Terps are positioned for a thrilling season.

Maryland's 2027 schedule is a rigorous test designed to build a strong NCAA Tournament resume. Early road series against hostile national powers Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, and East Carolina will immediately test pitching depth. In Big Ten play, facing traditional contenders alongside newly added West Coast powerhouses UCLA and Oregon introduces grueling travel demands and high-level competition. Furthermore, maintaining focus during non-conference midweek matchups against regional rivals like UMBC, Towson, Georgetown, Navy, and George Washington will be crucial for maintaining a healthy RPI. Navigating this balanced, demanding slate will require exceptional roster management and bullpen durability throughout the spring.

Roster Outlook: Key Returners and Transfer Portal Additions

Maryland’s optimism for 2027 is rooted in the strength of its returning core, headlined by three high‑end bats who powered the offense throughout 2026. David Mendez brings back elite Big Ten production after hitting .348 with a 1.005 OPS across 29 conference games, establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable run‑producers.

Rylen Stockton returns as a steady middle‑of‑the‑order force, carrying a .295 average and .928 OPS over 38 games while providing consistent gap power. Jackson Sirois rounds out the trio with a .299 average and .966 OPS, pairing on‑base consistency with extra‑base punch. Together, they form the backbone of a lineup that enters 2027 with both proven firepower and the momentum to build on last season’s success.

To bolster the roster beyond its returning core, Maryland’s staff turned to the transfer portal for three strategic additions who strengthen the depth chart and raise the program’s overall ceiling. Jackson Logar arrives from Mississippi State, bringing SEC‑tested competitiveness and versatility. Andrew Middleton joins from West Virginia, adding another experienced, multi‑tool piece to the lineup mix. Charley Magoulick rounds out the group as a productive infielder from Rider, giving the Terps a reliable, high‑IQ addition who can contribute immediately. Together, the trio provides the kind of targeted reinforcements that complement Maryland’s returning talent and position the team for a deeper, more balanced 2027 campaign.

Month-by-Month Schedule Breakdown

February: Trial by Fire on the Road

Maryland launches 2027 with an immediate trial by fire, spending all of February away from home. The Terps open with a high-stakes series at Ole Miss (February 19–21), followed by a midweek clash at Delaware (February 23). The opening month concludes with a challenging road series at Coastal Carolina (February 26–28).

March: Home Openers, Big Ten Play, and Showcase Games

March brings a heavy 17-game slate. Maryland hosts Georgetown for its home opener (March 2) before traveling to East Carolina (March 5–7). After hosting UMBC (March 9), the Terps open Big Ten play at home against Michigan State (March 12–14). On March 16, Maryland travels to Hagerstown for a special neutral-site exhibition against Delaware at Meritus Park, home of the Flying Boxcars. Conference play resumes at Northwestern (March 19–21), followed by a road trip to Richmond (March 23). The Terps then host new Big Ten member UCLA (March 26–28), visit UMBC (March 30), and host George Washington (March 31).

April: Conference Grind and West Coast Trip

April features a relentless mix of conference series and high-value RPI midweeks. The Terps travel to Penn State (April 2–4) and George Mason (April 6) before hosting Illinois (April 9–11). Following games at Georgetown (April 13) and Purdue (April 16–18), Maryland hosts a four-game homestand against Navy (April 20), Towson (April 21), Rutgers (April 23–25), and George Mason (April 27). The month ends with a long-distance Big Ten series at expansion rival Oregon (April 30 – May 2).

May: Final Stretch and Postseason Push

The final stretch begins at George Washington (May 5) before a crucial Big Ten home series against Ohio State (May 7–9). After a midweek game at Towson (May 11), Maryland hosts Winthrop for its final home series (May 14–16). Regular-season action concludes on the road at Indiana (May 20–22).

2027 Season Outlook and Prediction

With a formidable offensive core in Mendez, Stockton, and Sirois, paired with incoming portal talent Logar, Middleton, and Magoulick, Maryland has the ingredients for a standout campaign. Though the grueling non-conference road trips and Big Ten travel present hurdles, the team's balance of returning production and incoming talent provides an exceptional foundation.

If the pitching staff holds up through early road trials, the Terrapins are well-positioned to compete for a Big Ten championship and a NCAA Tournament run.

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