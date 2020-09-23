Bishop O'Connell Point Guard Paul Lewis Set to Announce

The Terps have a trio of commitments in the 2021 class in Julian Reese, Ike Cornish, and James Graham but they’ll hope to kick off their 2022 class from a familiar school in the coming days.

Bishop O’Connell (VA) point guard Paul Lewis will announce his commitment on Sunday, he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard holds seven offers heading into his junior year but the Terps have built a strong relationship through head coach Mark Turgeon and assistant DeAndre Haynes.

“Coach Haynes keeps in contact with me pretty well. I like the coaching staff a lot,” Lewis told All Terrapins in an interview last week. Maryland does hold a point guard in the 2021 class with a scholarship available, but the staff has pitched the fit and need to run the offense in College Park.

“I think it does. They’ve mentioned Anthony Cowan a lot when we got on a Zoom call, mentioned Cowan, Ayala and Melo Trimble a lot. Being able to see that, I can see myself playing the same way as they do.”

Lewis made a trip to Virginia Tech for a game before heading to Maryland’s season finale win over Michigan, but the Virginia guard proved himself on the national stage when Bishop O’Connell took on Mater Dai and current Kentucky guard Devin Askew. Lewis shot 12-of-17 from the field to score 30 points to push ahead for a 73-72 win. The high-profile performance raised his recruiting profile as Bishop O’Connell coach Joe Wootten told Jason Jordan of SI that Lewis reminded him of Maryland great Melo Trimble.

“Paul is a great competitor, he gets guys involved and he can really shoot it with great range,” Wootten said. “He’s an excellent defender and rebounds really well too. He’s the complete package, and he’s only getting better.”