SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Bishop O'Connell Point Guard Paul Lewis Set to Announce

AhmedGhafir

The Terps have a trio of commitments in the 2021 class in Julian Reese, Ike Cornish, and James Graham but they’ll hope to kick off their 2022 class from a familiar school in the coming days.

Bishop O’Connell (VA) point guard Paul Lewis will announce his commitment on Sunday, he tweeted on Tuesday evening. 

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard holds seven offers heading into his junior year but the Terps have built a strong relationship through head coach Mark Turgeon and assistant DeAndre Haynes.

“Coach Haynes keeps in contact with me pretty well. I like the coaching staff a lot,” Lewis told All Terrapins in an interview last week. Maryland does hold a point guard in the 2021 class with a scholarship available, but the staff has pitched the fit and need to run the offense in College Park.

“I think it does. They’ve mentioned Anthony Cowan a lot when we got on a Zoom call, mentioned Cowan, Ayala and Melo Trimble a lot. Being able to see that, I can see myself playing the same way as they do.”

Lewis made a trip to Virginia Tech for a game before heading to Maryland’s season finale win over Michigan, but the Virginia guard proved himself on the national stage when Bishop O’Connell took on Mater Dai and current Kentucky guard Devin Askew. Lewis shot 12-of-17 from the field to score 30 points to push ahead for a 73-72 win. The high-profile performance raised his recruiting profile as Bishop O’Connell coach Joe Wootten told Jason Jordan of SI that Lewis reminded him of Maryland great Melo Trimble.

“Paul is a great competitor, he gets guys involved and he can really shoot it with great range,” Wootten said. “He’s an excellent defender and rebounds really well too. He’s the complete package, and he’s only getting better.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trio of NFL Receivers Chime in on Terps' Recruiting Efforts for Local Priority

Wise (MD) wide receiver Jalil Farooq has hit the home stretch of his recruitment as Maryland turns to help for a top local target.

AhmedGhafir

Quarterback Play in 2020 Magnified for Maryland

Offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery turns to a pair of underclassmen to solve the Terps' quarterback woes in 2020.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

How Revamped Tight End Room Can Mesh Together for Maryland

The Terps' tight end room will look a bit different in 2020, but the reps gained this season will set the room up for the future.

AhmedGhafir

Greivis Vasquez on Senior Night, Records & All-Time Starting Five

Legendary Maryland point guard Greivis Vasquez joined Hear the Turtle for a podcast on Monday in a wide-ranging interview about his time and impact in College Park.

AhmedGhafir

New Jersey Linebacker Building Genuine Relationship with Maryland

Cornerbacks coach Henry Baker has helped the Terps recruit deeper into New Jersey as head coach Mike Locksley connected with a defensive target last week.

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland Goalie Serving as Backup in Premier League

Former U.S. national team and Maryland goalie Zack Steffen will serve as Manchester City's backup goalie heading into the 2020-21 Premier League Season.

AhmedGhafir

2022 Indiana Power Forward Enjoying Early Relationship with Terps

Indiana power forward Jalen Washington is already among the top prospects nationally as Maryland was the first school to extend an offer

AhmedGhafir

Terps in the NFL: Week Two Performances

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore log over 100 receiving yards while two former Terps will suit up on Sunday night.

AhmedGhafir

Watch: Terps Hit the Practice Field

Maryland hits the practice field on Saturday as Big Ten fans learn the newly finalized schedule for the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

Toughest, Easiest Schedules in Big Ten Following Saturday's Release

Ranking the toughest to easiest schedules in the Big Ten following Saturday's release

AhmedGhafir