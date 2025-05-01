Major Maryland basketball target heads to Villanova with Kevin Willard
After landing former UConn commit and five-star guard Darius Adams, Buzz Williams was hoping to pull off one more major recruiting win. But Washington (DC) four-star guard Acaden Lewis won't be heading to Maryland.
On Thursday, the former Kentucky commit announced he would head to Villanova to play under former Maryland coach Kevin Willard -- who offered him at Maryland. Lewis is ranked as the 29th-best player per the Composite and the 5th-best PG.
As for Maryland, the Terrapins are sitting with nine players on its 2025-26 roster. Eight players are transfers and one high school commitment. Williams brought four players with him from Texas A&M, while landing a couple of other scores via the portal.
