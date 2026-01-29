The Three Biggest Challenges For the Maryland Terrapins in 2026

The time is here, and the 2026 schedule is official for the Big 10 Conference, giving the Maryland Terrapins plenty of challenge for their eighth season under head coach Mike Locksley.

The Terps started out strong on the gridiron in the 2025 season, winning their first four games, including their conference opener against the Wisconsin Badgers, only to then be met with a horrific eight-game losing streak to close up shop on the year, which included a 55-10 loss against the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Unfortunately for the Terps, the Big 10 Conference is loaded with talent when it comes to teams and players, and the going doesn't seem to get any easier in 2026.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Here are a look at the three biggest matchups for the Terps heading into the 2026 campaign.

at Ohio State Buckeyes, Week 6

This should go without saying.

Last year's national champions will open the doors of "The Horseshoe" at Ohio Stadium to the Terrapins and will look to stay undefeated against their conference opponents.

The two teams first squared off in 2014, which resulted in a 52-24 win for the Buckeyes, as did the eight contests that followed all the way up to 2023, where Ohio State was victorious by a score of 37-17.

Nobody is expecting Maryland to upset Ryan Day's team, which would make a win in Columbus all that much sweeter for the Terrapins, but also all the much more difficult.

at USC Trojans, Week 12

The Terps make another exciting road trip in their penultimate contest of the season, traveling to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans for just the second time ever.

Their first meeting in 2024 was quite the barn burner, with Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. leading a 15-point fourth quarter and running in the game-winning touchdown with just 53 seconds left to play, giving the Terrapins a 29-28 win.

USC still looks to be just as good in their upcoming fourth season with head coach Lincoln Riley after a 9-4 2025 season, which included wins over ranked conference teams such as Michigan and Iowa, and if Locksley and the Terps can find a win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, then their upside would be unlimited to close out the season.

vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Week 13

The Terrapins renew their rivalry with the Nittany Lions after a year of dormancy, and don't let Penn State's 2025 season fool you into thinking the 2026 season finale is going to be a walk in the park.

The Lions hold a commanding lead in their all-time series against Maryland with a 44-3-1 record, with Maryland's last win coming in 2020 with a 35-19 showing in Happy Valley against James Franklin's Nittany Lions.

As we all know, Franklin was given the boot after Penn State's disastrous start to 2025, and the team would bring in Iowa State's Matt Campbell, a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year with the Cyclones, to fill his vacancy.

Campbell is fresh off of an 8-4 2025 and an 11-3 2024 season with the Cyclones, with the latter finishing No. 15 in the AP Poll and besting the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

If there's anyone that can bring hope back to that team, it's Campbell, and the Terrapins have no choice but to make themselves aware of the fact when they welcome the team to close out the regular season.

