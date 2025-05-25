BREAKING: Maryland basketball lands 2025 SF prospect
Maryland basketball added 2025 roster on Sunday with a commitment from Jaziah Harper. The 6-foot-7 small forward has interest from both Indiana and Wisconsin, among other teams, but chose Buzz Williams' school.
Harper hails from Crown Point (IN) Don Bosco Prep Academy and is an unranked 2025 prospect. Maryland now has two 2025 prospects in the class, and Williams' 2025 roster is coming along nicely.
In a recent article by Jeff Erman on 247Sports, Harper shared what Maryland liked about his game.
"My defense, my effort, my athleticism, and my length. Upside. I have a lot of time to get better and work on my skills. They see my athleticism and my length. I'm young, so they have enough time to develop me. So, really excited," he said. "So I've really been talking to the assistant coaches—coach Rock and coach Wolf."
