Big Ten coaches sound off on Maryland football: 'It’s getting harder and harder for these guys'
It's that time of the year when anonymous Big Ten coaches talk to Athlon Sports and give their scouting reports on the conference foes. When it comes to Maryland football, the Terrapins are going to look much different on both sides of the ball. Maryland went 4-8 last season and lost a plethora of players to the transfer portal. But coach Mike Locklsey recruited well and landed the 25th-best recruiting class, and also hit on some transfer portal players to come to College Park.
With so much unknown with Maryland heading into 2025, these three Big Ten coaches aren't sure what to expect from the Terrapins on the field. While Locksley continues to recruit well, results need to be shown on the field. With the losses to the portal, on top of finishing 4-8 a season ago, it's anyone's guess what 2025 will look like.
Here's what the three Big Ten coaches said about Maryland for the 2025 season.
“It’s nearly impossible to tell what they’re going to look like, but it sure seems like it’s getting harder and harder for these guys. The portal hit them really hard, and they’re recruiting high schools really well, but I don’t think they can keep pace and expect to stay competitive. You can’t succeed in this league without some roster consistency.”
“On the flip side, they’re landing elite-level players right now for the most recent signing class and next season. You can’t argue with Lock’s [Mike Locksley’s] results [in recruiting]. So how does it all come together?”
“I think they’re going to struggle on both sides again this season, and the offensive line has to improve immediately. But they’re working a plan for the future. The missing piece is landing, developing and then retaining these players.”
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball lands Kansas transfer Rakease Passmore
Maryland Football: Mike Locksley takes massive drop in CBS Sports' head coach rankings for 2025
ESPN ranks Maryland football's QB situation toward the bottom of all of CFB