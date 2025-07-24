Maryland battles Bill Belichick's Tarheels for four-star receiver
The August 15th commitment date is quickly approaching for CJ Sadler, a four-star wide receiver out of Michigan, and the Terps are still very much in the running. Ranked as the top receiver in the state and No. 124 overall by Rivals, Sadler is weighing offers from Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maryland. The talented receiver is looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact.
Those in College Park are excited about the possibility of Sadler playing both ways. He's apparently discussed this with the Maryland coaching staff, and they are open to letting this versatile athlete showcase his skills on both sides of the ball. Sadler says he wants to "be himself" and showcase his talent, and the Terps seem willing to give him that opportunity. He met with offensive and defensive coaches during his official visit, a clear sign of their interest in his two-way potential.
If there is a frontrunner, it is likely North Carolina and legendary coach Bill Belichick. Sadler’s always had high praise for Belichick, but do not count out the Terps yet. Landing Sadler would be a huge win for Maryland, bringing in a game-changer who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on August 15th – this one could be big.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Mike Locksley looking to 'Elevate' Terrapin football program in 2025
The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?
Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days