All terrapins

Maryland battles Bill Belichick's Tarheels for four-star receiver

David Lewis

North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The August 15th commitment date is quickly approaching for CJ Sadler, a four-star wide receiver out of Michigan, and the Terps are still very much in the running. Ranked as the top receiver in the state and No. 124 overall by Rivals, Sadler is weighing offers from Colorado, Michigan, North Carolina, and Maryland. The talented receiver is looking for a program where he can make an immediate impact.

Those in College Park are excited about the possibility of Sadler playing both ways. He's apparently discussed this with the Maryland coaching staff, and they are open to letting this versatile athlete showcase his skills on both sides of the ball. Sadler says he wants to "be himself" and showcase his talent, and the Terps seem willing to give him that opportunity. He met with offensive and defensive coaches during his official visit, a clear sign of their interest in his two-way potential.

If there is a frontrunner, it is likely North Carolina and legendary coach Bill Belichick. Sadler’s always had high praise for Belichick, but do not count out the Terps yet. Landing Sadler would be a huge win for Maryland, bringing in a game-changer who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Keep an eye on August 15th – this one could be big.

Helmet
Detailed view of a Maryland Terrapins helmet. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Mike Locksley looking to 'Elevate' Terrapin football program in 2025

The 2025 Maryland QB room is full of talent; who will step up and take the starting job?

Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days

Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee signs historic NIL Deal

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Recruiting