Maryland Extends Six New National Offers On Tuesday

The class of 2022 enjoyed the next phase of the recruiting process when the clock struck midnight on September 1. Maryland was one of two schools to reach out first to Wise quarterback Jayden Sauary, while the deep crop of local talent led by St. Frances linebacker Jaishawn Barham garner the full attention of head coach Mike Locksley and the staff. While over fifty prospects reported interest from Maryland on Tuesday, the staff extended five new offers as they expand their recruiting footprint.

Maryland reached out to double-digit prospects out of the Lone Star State on September 1, but tight end coach Mike Miller dipped into Dickenson to offer 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end Donovan Green. Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC were among the nearly forty schools to reach out to Green as he boasts over forty offers heading into his junior season. The second offer in Texas went to Katy (TX) defensive end Malick Sylla, who holds thirty verbal offers and sits among the nation’s most coveted prospects regardless of position. The athletic edge rusher registered 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in a breakout sophomore campaign that led to Tuesday offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland and UNLV.

Maryland and Notre Dame were the latest schools to extend an offer to coveted Louisiana safety Kendrick Law on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety out of Captain Shreve totaled nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards as a sophomore, but his wheels are on display during track season as Law boasts a 10.93 100-meter dash. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks pulled the trigger as Maryland joins Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and LSU among others.

Maryland is chasing Tennessee lineman Jason Amsler in the 2021 cycle and on Tuesday, the Terps joined Florida and Purdue to offer Whitehaven offensive tackle Aliou Bah. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman boasts a national offer sheet as the Terps emphasize the trenches heading into the 2022 class. Maryland flipped to the defensive side of the trenches on Wednesday morning as defensive line coach Brian Williams extended an offer to Gaither (FL) defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas. Kansas, Cincinnati, Syracuse, USF and West Virginia were among the programs to reach out on Tuesday.

Maryland became the first offer for Valencia (CA) wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather as the 6-foor-2, 200-pound prospect posted 781 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 105 carries to boast more than seven yards per carry as he amassed 819 all-purpose yards in eight games. Merriweather was one of two wide receivers named All-Foothill League first team offense on his way to 533 receiving yards on 32 receptions.