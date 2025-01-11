Maryland Football 5-star commit Zion Elee invited to signature event
Maryland football got a signature win on the recruiting trail when five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee committed to the Terps back in December. Elee committed to Maryland over powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Auburn, and many of other suitors. The Terps found a home product, out of Baltimore, in their own backyard and were able to keep him home -- at least as of now.
The Saint Frances Academy defensive star was recently invited to play in the Polynesian Bowl as a junior in high school. This year, juniors were able to participate in the all-star events at the end of the season such as the Polynesian Bowl and the Navy All-American Game.
Elee and others will play in Hawaii on Friday January 17 at 4:00 pm Hawaii Time.
According to the Composite, Elee is the fifth-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. Elee is the top-ranked Edge prospect.
Here's what 247Sports' Allen Trieu had to say about Elee:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
