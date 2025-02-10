Maryland Football: Top 2027 QB recruit pays respect to Terrapins for initial offer
Maryland football hopes that it found its starter for the next several seasons when it landed four-star Malik Washington in the 2025 recruiting class, but you always hope to find at least one good gunslinger in every cycle. While the 2027 recruiting class is a couple of years away, there is a pretty good one out there who recently paid tribute to the Terps.
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor out of Mundelein (IL) Carmel Catholic has been posting some facts about himself on his social media page. Most recently, he shared that Maryland was his very first offer and that came back in the seventh grade. He was with Michigan signee, and No. 1 ranked player in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood when he got his offer.
The 6-3 quarterback is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but isn't ranked quite yet by any of the other services due to 2027 being a cycle away. He is the 14th-ranked prospect in '27 and the No. 4 quarterback, per Rivals. Maryland will have to compete with a few Big Ten schools if it hopes to lure Taylor to College Park.
According to On3, Michigan is leading for Taylor, but on Rivals, there is already a prediction in favor of Illinois to land the elite prospect.
