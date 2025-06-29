Maryland football loses out to Ohio State for big-time defensive lineman
Ohio State football defeated Maryland in the recruiting trail on Saturday when defensive lineman Cameron Brickle picked the Buckeyes over the Terrapins.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle visited College Park back on June 13, and the Terrapins appeared to be right in the thick of his recruitment, but beating Ohio State was going to be a challenge. Brickle hails from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy. He is ranked as the 537th-best player in the 2026 class and the No. 62 DL, per the composite.
Here is what 247Sports says about Brickle, and what Maryland missed out on:
Only played in three games as a sophomore due to a transfer and injury but was dominant in limited action. Was an impact interior lineman and you can see his natural ability. He's a powerful kid with heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet in the box and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Strong at the point of attack and can move well laterally. Can disengage from a blocker and shows the ability to run down plays from behind. He's a true nose guard who can take on double teams and still make plays. The upside is high and Brickle is an early high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone at the next level.
The Terrapins are still sitting at seven commits in the 2026 class, and Maryland is looking to gain some traction on the recruiting trail.
