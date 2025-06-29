All terrapins

Maryland football loses out to Ohio State for big-time defensive lineman

Tough loss for the Terps.

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State football defeated Maryland in the recruiting trail on Saturday when defensive lineman Cameron Brickle picked the Buckeyes over the Terrapins.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle visited College Park back on June 13, and the Terrapins appeared to be right in the thick of his recruitment, but beating Ohio State was going to be a challenge. Brickle hails from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy. He is ranked as the 537th-best player in the 2026 class and the No. 62 DL, per the composite.

Here is what 247Sports says about Brickle, and what Maryland missed out on:

Only played in three games as a sophomore due to a transfer and injury but was dominant in limited action. Was an impact interior lineman and you can see his natural ability. He's a powerful kid with heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet in the box and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Strong at the point of attack and can move well laterally. Can disengage from a blocker and shows the ability to run down plays from behind. He's a true nose guard who can take on double teams and still make plays. The upside is high and Brickle is an early high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone at the next level.

The Terrapins are still sitting at seven commits in the 2026 class, and Maryland is looking to gain some traction on the recruiting trail.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland star Julian Reese signs UDFA deal with iconic NBA Franchise

Derik Queen responds to Pelicans trading up 10 spots to draft him

Social media roars after New Orleans Pelicans land Maryland star Derik Queen

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting