Maryland football makes final 4 for top-10 prospect from Virginia
Maryland football has landed in the top four for big OT Thomas Wilder. The 6-foot-6, 285 pound tackle will choose between Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.
According to the Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 318 player overall, No 30 OT, and No. 9 prospect from Virginia in the 2026 class.
Wilder had visited North Carolina in the last part of May before traveling to Penn State this weekend. He will then visit Maryland on June 12, before making it to Virginia Tech on June 20. A decision will likely come after his fourth and final official visit.
Currently, according to On3's RPM, the Tar Heels are leading with a 32% chance of landing Wilder. Maryland is behind both North Carolina and Virginia Tech, and the Terrapins have an 18.1% chance of landing the talented offensive lineman.
Here is On3's scouting report on the four-star lineman:
Big, nimble offensive tackle who looks to be among the best at the position in the 2026 cycle. Has unverified size, listed at around 6-foot-6, 280 pounds. An easy, natural mover. Works to the second level effortlessly. Seeks out linebackers and looks to finish with authority. A bully in the run game. Plays with a nasty streak. Shows advanced pop in his hands. Has good flexibility with the ability to drop his weight and anchor on contact. Will need to continue refining his game and developing physically, but looks to be a top offensive lineman early on in 2026.
With six commitments in the '26 cycle, the Terrapins have yet to land an offensive lineman.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
CBS Sports puts Maryland basketball inside the NCAA Tournament 'bubble' tier for 2025-26
ESPN gives Maryland football the slimmest of chances to win the Big Ten in 2025
Maryland Basketball legend Joe Smith lands new coaching opportunity