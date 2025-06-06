Maryland football makes top 6 for 2026 QB prospect with 'high upside'
Maryland football found its future at QB in 2025 after four-star Malik Washington committed and signed to the program. But the Terrapins will need to add players behind Washington, and look toward the future once he leaves College Park. One QB prospect Maryland has been battling for named the Terrapins in his final six.
Maryland will battle with Boston College, Virginia Tech, Arizona, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest for three-star Femi Babalola. The Brentwood (TN) Ravenwood prospect announced his final six with a commitment date of June 30.
The 6-foot-3 signal caller is considered the 984th-ranked prospect and the 64th-best QB in the 2026 cycle, per the Composite. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, out of the six schools that made Babalola's top six, Maryland has the best chance to land him with a 4.5% chance.
247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna came out with a scouting report on Babalola and he said he is a 'high upside' QB:
Verified in the 6-3, 215 neighborhood with ample frame potential. Displays above average athleticism navigating and extending plays in the pocket. Average mobility as a runner. Appears to have clean, shoulder-high mechanics and shows the ability to get the ball out quickly. Ball pops out of his hand. Drive-ball thrower who can rip it. Quick-twitch mover with above average avoid-and-escape ability. Flashes some off-platform ability but well-suited to the pocket. Displays above average arm talent. Can throw some NFL-type seeds in the intermediate-to-deep part of the field. Statistically below average through junior season. Possesses plus developmental upside. Production is not there yet, but a lot of positives to take away from junior season evaluation and Spring 2025 live exposure. Wired right. Projects to the P4 level as a high-upside QB prospect with the physical tools to become an impact player.
