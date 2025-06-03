Maryland football misses out on OL prospect to Bill Belichick, North Carolina
Maryland football currently has six commitments in the 2026 class. After signing the 25th-best class in the 2025 cycle, and landing five-star edge rusher Zion Elee in the '26 cycle, Maryland has had some issues gaining much traction. Recently, Maryland missed out on another one of its top prospects when three-star offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm announced he was committing to North Carolina.
The Lakewood (OH) prospect was set to visit Maryland football on June 20, but after an excellent official visit to North Carolina this past weekend, Wilhelm announced he was going to play for Bill Belichick. As of this writing, it's not clear if he's still going to take an OV to College Park, but the chances are likely slim after committing to the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman is considered the 1,098-ranked prospect in the country and the No. 92 interior offensive lineman, according to the Composite. Outside of North Carolina and Maryland, he was looking into West Virginia and Baylor, among other schools.
After losing an abundance of OL this past offseason to the portal, Maryland is going to look much different up front this fall. The Terrapins have yet to gain any offensive line commitments for the 2026 class, but Mike Locksley is going to have to get several to compete in the Big Ten.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Four-star edge rusher during official visit to Maryland football: 'Go Terps'
Maryland football predicted to lose out on a top WR prospect to rival Big Ten school
Five-star Maryland football product appears to eliminate Terrapins from consideration