Maryland attempting to get in on elite 4-star player
Maryland currently has four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class which is headlined by five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee. The Terrapins are doing all they can to keep Elee who has scheduled a visit with Auburn in the coming weeks.
But Maryland is hoping to build off of the momentum of landing a player like Elee. The Terrapins recently extended an offer to 2026 four-star cornerback Jaydin Broadnax. The Boca Raton (FL) native is the 301st-ranked player in the '26 cycle per the Composite.
It's interesting timing that Broadnax posted about his offer from Maryland. Prior to his announcement of the Terrapins offering him, he cut his list of schools down to seven -- that didn't include Maryland at the time. Broadnax listed Syracuse, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and USF as his seven schools he would choose from.
But with Broadnax appearing to be excited about his offer from Maryland, but Mike Locksley and the Terps have a chance to get into the recruitment. Maryland currently has one corner commitment in the '26 cycle with three-star Khmari Bing in the fold.
