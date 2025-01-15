Elite 5-star Maryland commit set to visit an SEC school in January
Although Maryland finished 2024 4-8, the Terrapins were able to land one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting cycle when five-star Edge Zion Elee announced his commitment to Maryland. However, Elee is keeping his options open. He has already stated he would like to go down to Alabama for a visit with the Crimson Tide -- but that was just talk as of now.
What's not talk is that On3 reported Elee will be taking a visit to Auburn later this month. The report comes from On3's Chad Simmons who confirms that Elee was the one who told him about the visit.
Keeping Elee in the fold would be huge for a number of reasons. Not too many five-stars play for the Terrapins and it could be the start of something big for Mike Locksley and Maryland. Elee checks in as the No. 2 overall player in the '26 cycle according to 247Sports.
He is also a local product. Elee hails from Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy. Keeping his skillset in Maryland would be huge and it would give Terrapin fans something to look forward to on the defensive side of things. Maryland also signed quarterback Malik Washington this past cycle and if he turns out how he could, the Terrapins might be able to be competitive in the Big Ten once again.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Elee:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles. Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique. Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
