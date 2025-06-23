Maryland football on commit watch as Terrapins battle Ohio State, Penn State for D-lineman
Could Maryland football start heating up in the 2026 cycle? The Terrapins got a committed from local talent Hakim Satterwhite on Sunday, but could there be even more good news on the way? Maryland has been in the thick of defensive lineman Cam Brickle's recruitment and he has announced a decision date.
Brickle will announce his decision on June 28 between Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, and Florida State.
"It's been a long journey but I'm glad to be in the position I am today. I would like to thank my previous and current coaches. Also would like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me throughout the process. The day has come, for the next 3-4 years I will be attending...."
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman hails from Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy and the Terrapins will have to beat out some powerhouses in order to land the lineman. He is ranked as the 532nd-best player in the 2026 class and the No. 61 DL, per the composite.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Brickle:
Only played in three games as a sophomore due to a transfer and injury but was dominant in limited action. Was an impact interior lineman and you can see his natural ability. He's a powerful kid with heavy hands and knocks guys backward. Has quick feet in the box and plays behind the line of scrimmage. Strong at the point of attack and can move well laterally. Can disengage from a blocker and shows the ability to run down plays from behind. He's a true nose guard who can take on double teams and still make plays. The upside is high and Brickle is an early high Power 4 prospect with the talent to play for anyone at the next level.
