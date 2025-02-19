Maryland Football receives late commitment in the 2025 class
The 2025 recruiting cycle has been over since the beginning of February and Maryland football inked the 25th-best class in the cycle, but the Terrapins added another piece to the puzzle on Tuesday evening. Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic prospect Luke O'Hare announced on his social media account that he committed to the Terrapins.
O'Hare's 247Sports' profile lists him as a quarterback, but O'Hare is coming as a long snapper. O'Hare isn't ranked on 247Sports and is a zero-star recruit as a quarterback. But Maryland is getting a good long snapper with this commitment. Per Kohl's Kicking, O'Hare is ranked as the 13th-best LS and is a five-star recruit.
Here's the scouting report on O'Hare:
O’Hare snaps one of the best footballs in the country. The ball pops off his fingers with very tight and fast rotation. O’Hare was ripping the ball during the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and finished with the 3rd-highest charting score in the 2025 class. He put an impressive 14 long snaps through the target with an average snap time of .69 seconds. O’Hare is a polished snapper with the talent and ability to start at the next level.
Maryland should have a solid option at LS for years to come now.
