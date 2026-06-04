Maryland Football Recruiting Heats Up as Kenaz Sullivan Reveals Top Four Schools

Maryland’s recruiting momentum continued to build this week as the Terps officially landed in the top four for St. James (VA) four‑star defensive back Kenaz Sullivan, one of the Mid‑Atlantic’s most coveted 2027 prospects. Sullivan’s blend of size, versatility, and playmaking ability has made him a priority target across the region, and Maryland’s push under the new defensive staff has clearly resonated. With the Terps now firmly in the final group, the race for one of Virginia’s top defenders is entering a pivotal stretch.

Sullivan has quickly emerged as one of the top young defensive backs in the 2027 class, and his early resume backs it up. The Springfield native holds a strong 90 rating from 247Sports, placing him No. 236 nationally, No. 22 among safeties, and among the top prospects in Virginia. Playing at The St. James, Sullivan has built a reputation for length, range, and advanced instincts well beyond his age, making him one of the most intriguing defensive backs in the Mid‑Atlantic pipeline. With multiple Power Five programs already circling, his recruitment is only beginning to heat up.

Sullivan has been a consistent playmaker throughout his high school career, and his production over the past two seasons shows why he’s viewed as one of the top young defensive backs in the region. In 2024, he posted 67 tackles, nine pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and five tackles for loss, flashing his versatility and ability to impact the game at every level of the field. His instincts in coverage and willingness to trigger downhill made him a reliable presence in the St. James secondary, setting the foundation for a breakout year to come.

That breakout arrived in 2025, when Sullivan elevated his game even further. He finished the season with 85 tackles, nine PBUs, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions, showcasing both improved physicality and ball production. Across his two varsity seasons, Sullivan has totaled 152 tackles, 18 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, one recovery, seven interceptions, and five tackles for loss, cementing himself as one of the most productive and well‑rounded defensive backs in Virginia’s 2027 class.

NEWS: Maryland makes the top four for St. James (VA) four-star defensive back Kenaz Sullivan 🐢 pic.twitter.com/hCGp5vURxw — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 2, 2026

Maryland finds itself in a heavyweight recruiting battle for Sullivan, with Florida, Ohio State, and Tennessee also pushing hard for the four‑star defensive back. Each program brings national prestige, recent success, and strong defensive pedigrees, making this a true test of Maryland’s ability to win a Mid‑Atlantic fight against SEC and Big Ten powers. Florida offers SEC exposure, Tennessee has surged on the trail with aggressive NIL backing, and Ohio State remains one of the nation’s premier destinations for defensive backs.

For Maryland to stay firmly in the race, the Terps must continue matching that energy, emphasizing fit, development, and the DMV connection, especially with Sullivan’s June 19 official visit looming as a pivotal moment in the process.

Maryland’s path to landing Sullivan becomes even clearer now that he has an official visit scheduled for June 19, a crucial date that gives the Terps a real opportunity to separate themselves from the pack. That visit needs to be treated like a program‑defining moment, one where Sullivan feels the full weight of Maryland’s investment in him as a priority 2027 defensive back. With his recruitment heating up and his profile rising nationally, securing that June 19 slot gives the Terps a chance to deliver their most complete pitch (scheme fit, development plan, NIL structure, and the DMV‑to‑College Park pipeline). If Maryland executes, that visit can become the turning point in their pursuit of the St. James star.

For a 2027 recruit, stability matters. Maryland must emphasize coaching continuity, academic support, and a strong NIL structure that rewards local stars who stay home. Being close to Springfield allows Sullivan’s family to attend games, stay connected, and be part of his college experience. Maryland should lean into that “DMV star stays home and becomes a household name” storyline. It resonates deeply with recruits who value community and visibility.

NEWS: St. James (VA) four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan will officially visit Maryland June 19th 🐢 pic.twitter.com/cDM898qRCZ — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 20, 2026

The long game is everything for the Terps. Maryland needs to stay steady, present, and genuine. No over‑the‑top pressure, no disappearing for stretches. Just consistent communication, clear development plans, and a message that he’s the future of the Terps’ secondary. When the time comes to cut his list again, Maryland should be the school that never wavers.

When Sullivan visits College Park, the staff needs to make it immersive. Position meetings, film sessions, time with current DBs, and one‑on‑one time with the head coach all matter. Maryland should also pair him with DMV players who can speak authentically about the culture and development.

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