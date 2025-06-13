Maryland lands LSU transfer, former Top 100 prospect
Maryland baseball has added its fourth transfer of the offseason this week, this time LSU's Ryan Costello. Rated as the No. 2 first baseman in the country as a recruit, he appeared in 15 games for the Tigers as a true freshman.
Via LSUSports.net:
Rated No. 32 among the 2025 Perfect Game Top 75 College Freshmen
• Ranked as Perfect Game’s No. 92 overall player and the No. 2 first baseman in the 2024 high school class
• Hit .562 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in his senior year (2024) at Ranney High School
The addition of Costello helps make up for the loss of former Maryland first baseman Hollis Porter, who announced his transfer to Texas Tech earlier this week. Porter, who was one of the top home-run hitters in the Big Ten last season, finished the year with a .303 batting average, 21 home runs, and 64 RBIs.
The Terps finished the 2025 season ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten with a record of 12-18 in conference play (27-29 overall).
