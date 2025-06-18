All terrapins

Maryland looks to hold off national powers Notre Dame, Michigan for elite in-state recruit

Nov 18, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) runs after a catch between Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) and defensive back Will Johnson (2) during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Maryland is currently hosting one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, Khary Adams. The 6-2, 175-pound four-star prospect out of Loyola Blakefield High School is rated as the No. 4 overall recruit from the state of Maryland and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation.

As of this writing, Notre Dame is currently listed as the favorite, and the Fighting Irish have one crystal ball prediction for Adams on 247Sports.

In addition to Notre Dame, other powerhouse programs like Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan are all battling for Adams. Although he's currently rated as a four-star, most analysts view him as a five-star prospect who has the type of athleticism and playmaking ability to be a major factor at the next level.

Here's part of the scouting report on Adams from 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish:

"Three-phase playmaker who made a noticeable jump in production on both sides of the ball as a junior. Owns the physical specs to erase receivers in man coverage, along with the top-end speed to recover and make plays on the ball at the catch point. Much more comfortable as a junior in zone coverage; will frequently dart into passing lanes and close quickly on ball carriers. Consistently creates chunk plays with the ball in his hands in the return game and at receiver. One of the higher-upside prospects from the DMV in a loaded 2026 cycle. Should be viewed as a toolsy prospect with Round 1 NFL Draft traits who is baking into a potential difference maker for a College Football Playoff contender."

With so many top programs in pursuit, it may seem like the Terrapins are at a disadvantage in this one. But head coach Mike Locksley has done a pretty good job recruiting in the state of Maryland, and he's already got the top prospect in the country - Zion Elee - locked in for the 2026 class. When facing an uphill battle on the recruiting trail like Maryland is facing with Adams, the "hometown hero" angle seems to be the biggest selling point the Terrapins can offer at this point.

