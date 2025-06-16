Maryland offers 4-star wide receiver committed to Florida State
Head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have extended an offer to one of the top athletes in the 2027 class. On Monday, four-star wideout Kaneilius Purdy announced that he had officially received an offer from the Terrapins. Purdy, who committed to Florida State back in March, is rated as the No. 17 overall athlete in the nation for the 2027 class, according to On3's latest rankings.
At 6-0, 190 pounds, Purdy is described as an athlete who has the size, strength, and speed to excel at the collegiate level. Although he's committed to the Seminoles, his offer list continues to grow - a list that now includes programs like Maryland, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
With Purdy being part of the 2027 recruiting class, there's obviously plenty of time for a team like Maryland to try and flip him from Florida State. But for Locksley and the Terps, there's no better recruiting tool than to show significant improvement where matters most - on the football field.
Looking to bounce back from a 4-8 record last year, Maryland is once again projected to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten conference. Locksley has done a relatively solid job on the recruiting trail, and there's enough talent in College Park to produce far better results in 2025. Ultimately, that's the best recruiting pitch Locksley can give to some of these blue-chip prospects on the recruiting trail. The Terrapins must prove they can compete in what is arguably the deepest and most difficult conference in all of college football.
