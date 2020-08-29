SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Pair of Offers Extended on Saturday, Including Eighth-Grade Running Back

AhmedGhafir

Maryland had a trio of offers out to prospects hailing from Life Christian Academy (VA) in the 2022 cycle and on Saturday, the Terps dipped back into Virginia to add their fourth target.

Linebacker Reid Pulliam added his first Power Five offer when outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans connected with the 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete. Pulliam enters his first year with the program after transferring from Belton (TX) to Plant (FL) High School before reclassifying to 2022 and entering the program as an inside linebacker.

Pulliam was not the only prospect out of the private school to add an offer on Saturday. Eighth-grade running back Michael Dabney Jr. added his first offer from Maryland after posting impressive film in Saturday’s scrimmage. Dabney, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back, is expected to play a big role in the offense as the first-year prospect is in the mix for a starting job.

“Already laser 4.5 right now, put together well, takes the game serious,” Life Christian Academy head coach Charles Scott told All Terrapins. Pulliam joins offensive tackle Trevyon Green, offensive guard Desaun Williams and inside linebacker Gene Townsel as Maryland targets in the 2022 cycle as the program has made themselves familiar guests in College Park over the years.

“Maryland is always fun to go to, I went there a lot, me being with coach [Charles] Scott, we always go to Maryland so it’s like going to see family every now and then,” Green told All Terrapins earlier this summer. “When I played AAU, I went up to Maryland a bunch and then as soon as I came to Life Christian, the visits kept continuing. It’s always fun to go up with teammates. I always get to talk to coaches and catch up. The coaches are really cool, they connect with the players more than other colleges. A lot of the little things on campus, it’s a lot but it’s always a fun time at Maryland.”

Maryland has one commitment in the 2022 class to-date with Woodrow Wilson (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark the first to opt in for head coach Mike Locksley and the staff.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Names to Know in 2022 Class: Maryland Prospects

Taking a look at the names to know in Maryland in the 2022 class

AhmedGhafir

Report: Timeline for 2020 Big Ten Season Emerges

Reports emerge on Friday morning that a start date as early as Thanksgiving is on the table for the Big Ten.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Demeioun Robinson Named Among Best Defensive Fits in 2021 Class

Another accolade for Quince Orchard (MD) elite defense end Demeioun "Chop" Robinson

AhmedGhafir

Why Strength and Conditioning for Maryland is Magnified This Fall

The job for director of football strength & conditioning Ryan Davis became even more critical following the Big Ten's decision as Maryland prepares for a spring season.

AhmedGhafir

2021 Football Recruiting Hot Board

Maryland's commitments and outstanding targets in the 2021 cycle

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

"My coach gets it": Turgeon shows support for former player, Bucks' decision to boycott NBA playoff game

Terps coach Mark Turgeon has been active in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May.

Josh Stirn

Running Back Commit Posts Blazing Hand-Timed 40 Dash

Maryland secured three running back commits in the 2021 cycle as John Carroll (MD) prospect Roman Hemby showcased his speed on Thursday.

AhmedGhafir

Edmunds Named Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Organizational Effectiveness

University of Maryland AD Damon Evans announced the hiring of Cynthia Edmunds on Thursday afternoon

AhmedGhafir

Rockets Assistant John Lucas Delivers Powerful Message to NBA Players

Houston Rockets assistant and former Terp John Lucas delivered a heartfelt message to the players following hours of meetings from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

AhmedGhafir

Elite St. Frances Lineman Impressed Early with Terps

Junior defensive end Aaron Wilson already holds a double-digit offer list as the coveted prospect will be a hot name on September 1.

AhmedGhafir