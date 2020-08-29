Pair of Offers Extended on Saturday, Including Eighth-Grade Running Back

Maryland had a trio of offers out to prospects hailing from Life Christian Academy (VA) in the 2022 cycle and on Saturday, the Terps dipped back into Virginia to add their fourth target.

Linebacker Reid Pulliam added his first Power Five offer when outside linebackers coach Brawley Evans connected with the 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete. Pulliam enters his first year with the program after transferring from Belton (TX) to Plant (FL) High School before reclassifying to 2022 and entering the program as an inside linebacker.

Pulliam was not the only prospect out of the private school to add an offer on Saturday. Eighth-grade running back Michael Dabney Jr. added his first offer from Maryland after posting impressive film in Saturday’s scrimmage. Dabney, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back, is expected to play a big role in the offense as the first-year prospect is in the mix for a starting job.

“Already laser 4.5 right now, put together well, takes the game serious,” Life Christian Academy head coach Charles Scott told All Terrapins. Pulliam joins offensive tackle Trevyon Green, offensive guard Desaun Williams and inside linebacker Gene Townsel as Maryland targets in the 2022 cycle as the program has made themselves familiar guests in College Park over the years.

“Maryland is always fun to go to, I went there a lot, me being with coach [Charles] Scott, we always go to Maryland so it’s like going to see family every now and then,” Green told All Terrapins earlier this summer. “When I played AAU, I went up to Maryland a bunch and then as soon as I came to Life Christian, the visits kept continuing. It’s always fun to go up with teammates. I always get to talk to coaches and catch up. The coaches are really cool, they connect with the players more than other colleges. A lot of the little things on campus, it’s a lot but it’s always a fun time at Maryland.”

Maryland has one commitment in the 2022 class to-date with Woodrow Wilson (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark the first to opt in for head coach Mike Locksley and the staff.