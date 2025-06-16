All terrapins

Maryland offers massive 4-star defensive lineman out of Georgia

The Maryand Terrapins have extended an offer to a massive four-star defensive lineman out of Georgia.

Chris Breiler

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins continue to hand out offers in hopes of building a championship roster in College Park. On Monday, four-star prospect Kadin Fife announced that he had received an official offer from Maryland, bringing his offer count to 20.

Along with Maryland, schools like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Tennessee have also extended an offer to the massive defender out of Chattooga High School. According to 247Sports Composite, Fife, who's listed at 6-5, 295 pounds, is rated as the No. 32 overall prospect from the state of Georgia and the No. 24 overall defensive lineman in the country for the 2027 class.

With teams like the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, and Longhorns involved, the Terps are certainly facing an uphill battle for the Georgia native. But with Fife gearing up for his junior season of high school, Locksley and his staff still have an opportunity to make their case and prove they can compete in a loaded Big Ten conference.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland basketball chasing another 5-star prospect, brother of NBA player

Maryland attempting to flip 4-star wide receiver currently committed to Syracuse

CBS Sports names one Maryland football freshman who is in store for a breakout year

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting