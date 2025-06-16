Maryland offers massive 4-star defensive lineman out of Georgia
Head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins continue to hand out offers in hopes of building a championship roster in College Park. On Monday, four-star prospect Kadin Fife announced that he had received an official offer from Maryland, bringing his offer count to 20.
Along with Maryland, schools like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Tennessee have also extended an offer to the massive defender out of Chattooga High School. According to 247Sports Composite, Fife, who's listed at 6-5, 295 pounds, is rated as the No. 32 overall prospect from the state of Georgia and the No. 24 overall defensive lineman in the country for the 2027 class.
With teams like the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs, and Longhorns involved, the Terps are certainly facing an uphill battle for the Georgia native. But with Fife gearing up for his junior season of high school, Locksley and his staff still have an opportunity to make their case and prove they can compete in a loaded Big Ten conference.
