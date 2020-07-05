Maryland Offers Independence Running Back Tavion Thomas

After signing four from Independence C.C. a cycle ago, Maryland is looking to build off their success in the 2021 class as the Terps extended a new offer on Saturday. It's the second offer out at Independence in the last two weeks as Maryland also offered offensive tackle Keegan Vaughan.

Maryland became the first Power Five school to extend an offer to Independence running back Tavion Thomas, joining Miami (OH) and Toledo early in the race. The familiarity that the Terps hold gives them a more concrete understanding of Thomas both on and off the field. Thomas enters his first season with Independence after spending two seasons at Cincinnati, giving Maryland a closer look at their latest target due to the familiarity that wide receiver coach Joker Phillips has from their overlapping tenure in the program.

The Terps have a pair of running backs committed this cycle out of St. John’s (DC) in Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton, but the depth at the position beyond 2020 gives Maryland a chance to scout the market as they’ve expanded their recruiting board in recent weeks.

As for Thomas, his patience behind the line complimented with his physicality through the trenches helped Thomas excel as a true freshman, finishing just shy of 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns. But after playing in just four of the first five games of 2019 as he added 190 yards and a touchdown on the ground, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell announced that Thomas would be a redshirt candidate. Thomas announced his intention to enter the transfer portal just two weeks later.

Thomas enters Independence as a redshirt sophomore, giving him two years to play.