Quarterback Caleb Williams to Oklahoma, so What's Next for Maryland?

In one of the worst kept secrets this cycle, Gonzaga (DC) five-star quarterback Caleb Williams is officially off the board after announcing his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday night. A four-year recruiting process with Maryland, including two years under the new staff, left the Terps looking elsewhere to fill a key position of need. After electing not to sign a quarterback also during the 2020 cycle, Maryland still enters the 2021 season with just a pair of scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt sophomore Lance Legendre and redshirt sophomore Taulia Tagovailoa. So, where will Maryland turn next?

Maryland became the first Power Five school to extend an offer to Loyola (CA) quarterback Brayden Zermeno back in early May as the two sides have built a strong rapport since. “He’s a really great guy, I like him a lot,” Zermeno told All Terrapins last month. “He’s told me a lot about the program. A lot about the future teammates and some relationships I can build with those guys and getting to know possible receiver connections and he’s definitely just constantly been showing me different things about the school that I wouldn’t have seen before. We kind of have a good balance of both. We talk about the team and just the whole situation out there and how it would work with me getting out there and visiting them and go see all the guys and whatnot whenever I get a chance this summer. We’ve also talked about his kids, just life.”

Maryland also extended another offer earlier this spring to Cali quarterback Chayden Peery who has since committed to Georgia Tech and is firm on his commitment. Maryland is also keeping tabs on Trinity Christian School (TX) quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders, though Louisville sits in a great spot heading into July.

A new name emerged on Thursday when offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery reached out to St. Thomas (TX) quarterback Maddox Kopp fresh off his Elite 11 performance. Ole Miss became the second Power Five school to enter the ring on Thursday as Vanderbilt also shows interest with his older brother Braden Kopp on the team. Houston has the strongest relationship to-date due to Houston offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, but Kopp saw his profile rise after a strong showing last week.

“One of the more underrated quarterbacks entering the week, Kopp showed off his potential early and often with a strong deep ball when he got his feet set. He won the rail shot competition on Monday night and immediately heard from Power 5 schools such as Ole Miss and Texas. Short-to-intermediate middle of the field accuracy was hit or miss but when Kopp was on, he was on. Mobility and throwing on the run aren't his strong-suits, but with further development as he's only recently started taking football seriously over basketball, Kopp has the arm talent to become a household name.”

Kopp added that his relationship with Montgomery will continue as he told All Terrapins, “he wants to talk some football next week.” Meanwhile, Maryland showed interest in Shadow Creek (TX) dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones back in early April and could be time for the staff to circle back around. The electric quarterback announced his verbal to Baylor back on April 29 as running backs coach Justin Johnson and offensive coordinator Larry Fedora capitalized on the local product.

Maryland could find themselves dipping across the country to extend new offers to expand their recruiting board, though Montgomery and head coach Mike Locksley have been cautious and selective at the position during their time in College Park. With the certainty for Maryland’s recruiting efforts now that Williams off the board, the Terps still have ample buzz to sell with undoubtedly one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.