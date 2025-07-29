Maryland locked in battle with B1G rivals Michigan and Ohio State for five-star receiver

QUENTIN BURRELL FULL SZN HIGHLIGHTS on @Hudl https://t.co/x9yjOCLKwD #hudl



Sophomore Varsity Season

WR #4



📚 3.93 GPA

💍 IHSA 7A State Champion

🥇 All-Conference CCL/ESCC Blue (as a SOPH, only underclassmen)

🥇 Led team in Receptions, Receiving yards, Receiving TDs & APY…