Maryland locked in battle with B1G rivals Michigan and Ohio State for five-star receiver
The Maryland Terrapins are actively recruiting Quentin Burrell, a five-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. Burrell currently holds offers from Big Ten rivals Michigan and Ohio State, along with Notre Dame and 25+ others, highlighting his national spotlight. He is part of the 2027 recruiting class, so the Terps have some time to build a strong relationship and potentially convince him that be belongs in College Park.
In his sophomore campaign, Burrell hauled in 75 receptions for 1,257 yards and a staggering 18 touchdowns. He is a physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the type of frame that excels at the collegiate level. His performance clearly demonstrates he has what it takes to be a game changing receiver at the next level.
In addition to his individual stats, this kid wins. Since joining Mount Carmel High School, Burrell has been part of two Illinois state championship teams and was a key part of their success. Championship-level performance is not solely about talent, it requires the right mindset, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. Adding a player like him to the roster would give the Maryland offense a significant boost and contribute to a culture of winning.
MORE: Terps' future bright: five named to the Shrine Bowl Watchlist
MORE: Maryland battling Michigan, Notre Dame, and other elites for 5-star receiver
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland