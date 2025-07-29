All terrapins

Maryland locked in battle with B1G rivals Michigan and Ohio State for five-star receiver

David Lewis

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Maryland Terrapins are actively recruiting Quentin Burrell, a five-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. Burrell currently holds offers from Big Ten rivals Michigan and Ohio State, along with Notre Dame and 25+ others, highlighting his national spotlight. He is part of the 2027 recruiting class, so the Terps have some time to build a strong relationship and potentially convince him that be belongs in College Park.

In his sophomore campaign, Burrell hauled in 75 receptions for 1,257 yards and a staggering 18 touchdowns. He is a physical specimen at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the type of frame that excels at the collegiate level. His performance clearly demonstrates he has what it takes to be a game changing receiver at the next level.

In addition to his individual stats, this kid wins. Since joining Mount Carmel High School, Burrell has been part of two Illinois state championship teams and was a key part of their success. Championship-level performance is not solely about talent, it requires the right mindset, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. Adding a player like him to the roster would give the Maryland offense a significant boost and contribute to a culture of winning.

MORE: Terps' future bright: five named to the Shrine Bowl Watchlist

MORE: Maryland battling Michigan, Notre Dame, and other elites for 5-star receiver

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist

Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football