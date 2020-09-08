Maryland's 2021 Class Lands in SI Top 25 Team Rankings

After defensive end Demeioun Robinson checked in as the nation’s seventh-best prospect in the SI99 rankings, Maryland’s 2021 haul received another accolade on Tuesday.

Maryland checked in at 23 overall in the debut of Sports Illustrated team rankings in the 2021 class. The rankings highlight three key components of a college football recruiting class—high-end talent, focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs. The Terps hit a home run at a handful of positions this fall, especially across the defensive line and tight end, as Maryland was one of seven Big Ten teams featured.

1. Ohio State—19 verbal commits, 10 in SI99

6 Michigan—21 verbal commits, 6 in SI99

19. Wisconsin—16 verbal commits, 0 in SI99

20. Minnesota—16 verbal commits, 2 in SI99

22. Iowa—17 verbal commits, 0 in SI99

23. Maryland—20 verbal commits, 1 in SI99

24. Nebraska—18 verbal commits, 1 in SI99

The Terps rode early momentum in the 2021 cycle as the staff reeled in key pieces in the trenches led by Robinson and D.C. defensive tackle Taizse Johnson. Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit in the class to reverse course and enroll with the program mid-year to give Maryland some assurances inside, while tight end coach Mike Miller reeled in a strong four-man class to replenish the position room. Breakdown of Maryland's class:

The Terps entered the 2021 cycle with key needs along the front seven and hit a home run with top 10 overall prospect Demeioun Robinson headlining the haul. Offensively, the Terps entered the cycle with just a pair of scholarship tight ends on the roster as tight ends coach Mike Miller hit the trail to replenish the room. A complimentary foul-man haul rounded out the position, while the extensive local connections that running backs coach Elijah Brooks brought to the staff helped him reel in Roman Hemby, Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton. The Terps will look to close out the cycle by adding a quarterback behind Lance Legendre and Taulia Tagovailoa while offensive line coach John Reagan searches for an offensive tackle to close out the class. Nonetheless, the recruiting prowess that head coach Mike Locksley brings to the Terps’ program has been well-documented this cycle as the 20-man class fills key needs across the roster. -- Ahmed Ghafir, All Terrapins

Full rankings can be seen here.