SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Maryland's 2021 Class Lands in SI Top 25 Team Rankings

AhmedGhafir

After defensive end Demeioun Robinson checked in as the nation’s seventh-best prospect in the SI99 rankings, Maryland’s 2021 haul received another accolade on Tuesday.

Maryland checked in at 23 overall in the debut of Sports Illustrated team rankings in the 2021 class. The rankings highlight three key components of a college football recruiting class—high-end talent, focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs. The Terps hit a home run at a handful of positions this fall, especially across the defensive line and tight end, as Maryland was one of seven Big Ten teams featured.

1. Ohio State—19 verbal commits, 10 in SI99

6 Michigan—21 verbal commits, 6 in SI99

19. Wisconsin—16 verbal commits, 0 in SI99

20. Minnesota—16 verbal commits, 2 in SI99

22. Iowa—17 verbal commits, 0 in SI99

23. Maryland—20 verbal commits, 1 in SI99

24. Nebraska—18 verbal commits, 1 in SI99

The Terps rode early momentum in the 2021 cycle as the staff reeled in key pieces in the trenches led by Robinson and D.C. defensive tackle Taizse Johnson. Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit in the class to reverse course and enroll with the program mid-year to give Maryland some assurances inside, while tight end coach Mike Miller reeled in a strong four-man class to replenish the position room. Breakdown of Maryland's class:

The Terps entered the 2021 cycle with key needs along the front seven and hit a home run with top 10 overall prospect Demeioun Robinson headlining the haul. Offensively, the Terps entered the cycle with just a pair of scholarship tight ends on the roster as tight ends coach Mike Miller hit the trail to replenish the room. A complimentary foul-man haul rounded out the position, while the extensive local connections that running backs coach Elijah Brooks brought to the staff helped him reel in Roman Hemby, Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton. The Terps will look to close out the cycle by adding a quarterback behind Lance Legendre and Taulia Tagovailoa while offensive line coach John Reagan searches for an offensive tackle to close out the class. Nonetheless, the recruiting prowess that head coach Mike Locksley brings to the Terps’ program has been well-documented this cycle as the 20-man class fills key needs across the roster. -- Ahmed Ghafir, All Terrapins

Full rankings can be seen here.

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maryland Keeping Tabs on Big Ten Commit

Offensive line remains a focus for Maryland in the 2021 cycle as the staff will reconnect with a Florida target this week.

AhmedGhafir

First Offer in for St. Frances Running Back, Hearing from Maryland

2022 running back Terron Kellman transferred from Wise to St. Frances over the offseason and is ready to show out as a junior.

AhmedGhafir

Analyzing Marcus Bradley's Decision to Enroll Early

Why the news of in-state defensive tackle Marcus Bradley enrolling early helps the Terps front seven even more

AhmedGhafir

Safety Sean Davis Resigns with Pittsburgh Steelers

A day after being released by Washington, former Maryland safety Sean Davis has resigned with the Pittsburgh Steelers

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Reaches Out to In-State Linebacker

Archbishop Spalding (MD) outside linebacker Kellan Wyatt enjoys a handful of offers as schools reach out on September 1

AhmedGhafir

Wolff Scores Touchdown As Venice Falls 49-13 to IMG Academy

Tight end commit Weston Wolff made the most of his opportunities on national TV as he hauled in a touchdown

AhmedGhafir

Handful of Terps Waived After NFL 53-Man Roster Deadline

Antoine Brooks and Derwin Gray among the former Terps waived ahead of the 53-man roster deadline

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Hawaii Wide Receiver Includes Terps in Top Ten

James Campbell wide receiver Titus Mokaio-Atimalala released his top ten on Friday evening.

AhmedGhafir

Australian Guard Dedicated to Offseason Development, Recaps Maryland Offer

Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady extended the first offer to 2022 guard Joshua Duach in July

AhmedGhafir

IMG Set to Take On Venice, Maryland Verbal Weston Wolff on ESPNU

Maryland tight end verbal Weston Wolff will get a chance to show off his athleticism on national television on Friday night.

AhmedGhafir