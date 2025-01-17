Maryland football 2026 five-star commit being chased by Big Ten school
Landing a five-star is great and all, but you have to deal with schools chasing your commitment. That's what Maryland is currently figuring out when it landed Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy's Edge rusher Zion Elee. The in-state product is tabbed as the No. 13 overall prospect in the '26 cycle by the Composite.
He has already stated that he has interest in visiting Alabama and Elee has lined up a visit to go see Auburn. Not only does Maryland have to deal with the SEC powers, but now another Big Ten team might be in the race to land his services. Elee announced on his X account that he has been offered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Huskers are familiar with what it takes to land an elite player and Nebraska would likely empty the pocketbook to get a player such as Elee. Nebraska signed five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola who started as a true freshman for the Huskers in 2024.
Although Nebraska hasn't played well on the field, the Cornhuskers love their football and would likely do whatever it takes to become a perennial power in college football once again. Maryland is coming off of a 4-8 season and has lost 21 players to the portal. It might be the case where Mike Locksley has to show that he can put together a winning season in order to keep a player like Elee.
