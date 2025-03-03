Rivals' national recruiting analyst makes bold prediction involving 5-star player and Maryland football
Maryland continues to build recruiting momentum heading into the spring. The Terps already have five-star edge rusher Zion Elee committed to them and it's quite possible Maryland could land at least one more five-star pledge before it's all said and done. The Terrapins have already been predicted to land the nation's No. 3 ranked player, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, from 247Sports.
Rivals' national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney shared similar sentiments by putting a prediction in for Iheanacho to land with Mike Locksley and Maryland.
"The Terrapins landed high four-star defensive end Zion Elee, who’s originally from Joppatowne, Md., but is now playing at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, and they could also land five-star Immanuel Iheanacho during his official visit. It will definitely be something to watch closely.
"The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout has Maryland, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State as the front-runners in his recruitment and the massive five-star offensive lineman recently told me his plan is to make his commitment while on one of those official visits.
"All the programs remain seriously in the running as Iheanacho has been highly complimentary of them all but the chatter is that Maryland has sort of surged to the top of his list and so when he’s in College Park - just about 15 miles away - watch for a pledge."
Coming off of a 4-8 season, Maryland has more momentum than some powerhouse programs do coming off good seasons. It will be a recruitment to continue to watch.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -