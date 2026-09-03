Odds to Win the AFC in 2026 NFL Season (Bills, Rams Headline Long List of Super Bowl Contenders)

Who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in the 2026 season?

That’s one question that bettors are attempting to figure out before Week 1 begins, and the odds are pretty tight at the top of the conference.

But, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens currently stand ahead of the pack, even though one could argue that they aren’t the best teams in the AFC.

Four teams that weren’t expected to be Super Bowl contenders last season ended up winning each division, which created some chaos in the wild card race. Oddsmakers certainly don’t expect Denver, New England, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh to win the AFC divisions this season, as none of those teams have the best odds to win the conference out of their respective divisions.

In fact, the three top quarterbacks in the conference are part of the top three teams in the odds to reach the Super Bowl in 2026.

Here’s a look at all 16 AFC teams and where they stand ahead of Week 1.

Odds to Win the AFC in 2026 NFL Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: +500

Baltimore Ravens: +550

New England Patriots: +770

Kansas City Chiefs: +770

Los Angeles Chargers: +830

Houston Texans: +870

Denver Broncos: +970

Cincinnati Bengals: +1025

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2300

Indianapolis Colts: +2900

Tennessee Titans: +5500

Las Vegas Raiders: +7600

New York Jets: +8600

Cleveland Browns: +8600

Miami Dolphins: +15000

Based on these odds, it’s pretty clear that the Ravens and Bills are viewed as the top two teams in the AFC, and they’re both tied at +1000 to win the Super Bowl this season (behind only the Los Angeles Rams).

The two teams that played in the AFC title game last season – New England and Denver – are third (New England) and seventh (Denver) in the odds to win the conference this season, a sign that oddsmakers aren’t nearly as high on Bo Nix in the Broncos even though they earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season.

In fact, two teams that have quarterbacks with shaky playoff histories are ahead of the Broncos, as Houston and CJ Stroud (sixth in the odds) and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (fifth in the odds) are projected to have a higher ceiling in 2026.

It’s also interesting that oddsmakers aren’t buying the Jacksonville Jaguars run to the No. 3 seed in the AFC last season, as Trevor Lawrence and Co. are ninth in the odds to win the AFC at +1500. Based on those odds, the Jags wouldn’t even be a playoff team in 2026.

A lot can change as the season goes on, but it seems like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are once again expected to be right at the top of the conference. That does leave some serious betting value available for those that believe in Denver (one of two teams in the top 10 in EPA/Play on offense and defense last season), Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Jacksonville and others.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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