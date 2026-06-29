NFL Uniform Rankings: Every Team’s 2026 Look, From Worst to Best

Every offseason, as front offices across the league look to rework and retool their rosters in an effort to compete for a Super Bowl championship, many franchises also take that time to reimagine their brand identity heading into a new campaign. Others will opt to stay true to their roots, relying on timeless designs that have become synonymous with their club’s history and tradition.

Either way, uniforms have become much more than what a team wears on Sundays (or, in the NFL’s case in 2026 and apparently beyond, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, too ). They’re a reflection of the organization’s persona and have the unique ability to connect fans across generations through the simple act of purchasing a jersey and wearing it on game day to cheer on their favorite team, whether it be from stadium stands or the comfort of a living room couch.

That’s not to take away from their on-field importance, though. After all, as the saying goes: Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good.

With that, we’re ranking all 32 uniform sets across the NFL heading into 2026.

32. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams unveiled updated uniforms in 2026. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Rams downgraded significantly when they overhauled their uniforms in 2020, trading their timeless navy and gold get-ups for an awkward attempt at modern design. The removal of the tacky chest tag and the return of the horn on their jerseys are certainly an improvement heading into 2026, but Los Angeles should still have a much better look—especially as it enters the season as Super Bowl favorites .

31. New York Jets

The Jets are among the eight NFL teams that were given new Rivalries uniforms in 2025. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Jets’ all-white throwback uniforms may be their best look, as it reminds us of a time when football was flourishing in New York, circa 1998 to 2010, when the club made the playoffs seven times in 13 seasons and consistently competed in the AFC. Outside of these, their Rivalries kits are just O.K , and their “Legacy Collection” is littered with Gotham Green and a logo that got the franchise sued for copyright infringement .

30. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals’ home uniforms aren’t very popular among NFL fans. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Cardinals’ home uniforms with the massive “ARIZONA” written across the chest are some of the worst in football. They have way too much red, lack any sort of creativity or character and in the process bring down what is otherwise a decent collection of away, alternate and Rivalries kits. 2026 would have been a good time for the Cards to usher in a new set of uniforms to kick off the Mike LeFleur era, maybe that will happen when they find their next quarterback of the future.

29. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers uniforms have largely stayed the same since they joined the NFL. | Photo via Wikipedia

Since their debut season in 1995, the Panthers have kept it simple. They wear black jerseys at home and white on the road—each of which features a baby blue—excuse me, process blue—shoulder stripe. Their pants, meanwhile, have mostly rotated between grey and white. In 2002 they added blue jerseys, and paired them with blue pants in ’15 as part of the league’s Color Rush promotion. Carolina’s all-black look—which debuted in 2012—is probably its top look, but overall, this fleet should be considered subpar at absolute best.

28. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks revamped their uniforms when the NFL changed to Nike for apparel in 2012. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Seahawks were the one team that completely revamped their uniforms when the NFL switched from Reebok to Nike as its supplier in 2012, debuting—among many changes—a new “Wolf Grey” accent color and plenty of nods to Seattle’s 12th Man fan base. The kits include 12 feathers on the jersey collar as well as each pant stripe, and a feather-inspired pattern along the crown of the helmet. While innovative at the time, these uniforms are now approaching 15 years old and, even with one of the best throwback looks in the league, Seattle could use another refresh.

27. Cleveland Browns

The Browns reverted to their classic uniform look ahead of the 2020 season. | Photo via Wikipedia.

If the Browns hadn’t ditched the so-called “cutting-edge” uniforms they wore from 2015 to ’20, they’d likely be sitting dead last on this list. Cleveland’s return to its classic roots has certainly helped its case in the NFL’s style hierarchy, but you can only shoot so high up the list while having brown and orange as your primary colors.

26. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have three different helmets throughout their uniform set. | Photo via Wikipedia.

The Colts made some general brand updates ahead of the 2020 season that included redesigned numbers on their jerseys, a new wordmark that was added to the front and back bumpers of their helmets and a secondary logo that features an outline of Indiana inside the letter C. Said logo was confusingly added to the front of Indianapolis’s 2023 alternate uniforms, in turn making it look like all 53 players are serving as captains. Overall, the Colts’ primary look hasn’t changed in some time. It works, but it’s nothing to write home about.

25. New York Giants

The Giants changed from gray pants to white pants in 2021. | Photo via Wikipedia.

As one of just four teams in the NFL without a mascot , it’s understandably tough for the Giants to incorporate more than just their red, white and blue colors—and their various words and letters moonlighting as logos —into their uniforms. New York’s on-field looks may be considered timeless, but in the end, they’re ultimately just fine.

24. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ all-white uniforms are some of the best in football. | Photo via Wikipedia

Hidden behind what’s shaping up to be quite the quarterback competition in Minnesota this summer is a hot-and-cold array of uniforms. Their home and away kits may seem basic—flipping purple and white across their jerseys and pants depending on where they’re playing—but the winged font of the numbers on the front, back and shoulder throw them for a strange loop. That said, their throwback uniforms are solid and their “Winter Warrior” alternates are arguably the best in the sport.

23. Green Bay Packers

The Packers wear one of the more traditional uniform sets in the NFL. | Photo via Wikipedia

While Nike is technically the NFL’s exclusive uniform supplier, Berlin-based Ripon Athletic has manufactured the Packers’ uniforms since the 1960s—and continues to do so to this day. With that comes some quirks , including the Packers’ refusal to make changes to their uniforms (outside of adding Nike swooshes to their kits) and a jersey built on an old-school Reebok template. The green and yellow is iconic, but doesn’t move the needle from an overall design standpoint.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers uniforms have mostly remained unchanged over the past several decades. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Steelers’ uniforms have remained mostly unchanged since the early 2000s, with their primary attire featuring gold pants, black jerseys at home and white on the road. Their polarizing bumblebee throwbacks received a refreshed look in 2025, paying homage to the team’s inaugural 1933 season, but were still a bit of an eyesore. Many won’t like where they’re ranked—as Pittsburgh’s widely considered to have some of the league’s best uniforms, but to me, they’re just meh.

21. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons unveiled brand new uniforms this offseason. | Photo via Wikipedia

Among a handful of teams set to debut new uniforms in 2026, the Falcons are going back to the basics with the sets they unveiled this spring. They’ve replaced their awkward “ATL” wordmark with a “Falcons” on their home red jerseys and an “Atlanta” on their road whites, and are introducing a refreshed helmet with low-gloss black paint and a silver facemask. This is Atlanta’s best look since it scrapped its Matt Ryan–era threads in 2020, but the Falcons could ultimately still use some more character to take them over the top. The good news? Their throwback uniforms and red helmets will remain in the rotation.

20. New England Patriots

The Patriots tweaked their uniforms ahead of the 2020 season. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Patriots tweaked their uniforms after Tom Brady left the organization in 2020, replacing the silver shoulder stripes on their home jerseys (and the blue ones on their roads) with ones seen above, while making blue pants their primary get-up for home games. Last season, they went back to silver pants—a popular decision with fans—and also added their Nor’Easter uniforms as a part of the NFL’s Rivalries collection. Even with their famous Pat Patriot throwbacks, however, New England’s threads just barely crack the top 20.

19. Tennessee Titans

The Titans unveiled new uniforms in 2026. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Titans unveiled new uniforms and a new logo earlier this year, both of which include details that “ represent the franchise’s history , and its home in Nashville.” Their home jerseys are described as “Luv Ya Blue”—an ode to the organization’s days as the Oilers—and are paired with white pants, while their road uniform is the inverse. While these are undoubtedly clean, they also effectively eliminate their ability to wear throwbacks, leaving them without a ton of other options.

18. Chicago Bears

The Bears’ uniforms have remained mostly unchanged since the 1950s. | Photo via Wikipedia.

When Bears quarterback Caleb Williams dons the cover of Madden 27 this season, he’ll do so in one of the NFL’s most recognizable uniforms. Chicago’s on-field look has stayed mostly unchanged since the 1950s (!), with its attire being a navy jersey with orange shoulder stripes and white pants. They added all-white road uniforms in 1957, their signature C logo to their helmets in ’62 and the option for navy pants in ’84. The Bears also have an orange jersey they wear on occasion, and will debut a new alternate uniforms in 2026 as part of the NFL’s Rivalries program.

17. Buffalo Bills

The Bills were one of eight teams to wear Rivalries uniforms in 2025. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Bills enter the 2026 season with a new head coach and a new stadium, but with the same set of primary uniforms they’ve worn since ’11. Don’t get me wrong, Buffalo’s current kits are far better than the dark blue they donned in the early 2000s , but their all-red alternates are a bit of an eyesore, and the catalog as a whole could have used a jumpstart as they enter a new era in Western New York. Their all-white Rivalries uniforms, though, are incredible.

16. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles changed their wordmark in 2022. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Eagles’ primary uniforms have remained pretty much the same since they introduced their “midnight green” look in 1996, with the only notable tweak coming in 2022 when they switched to a more modern wordmark. Their helmets, featuring an eagle-winged logo, are one of the league’s more popular headwear, and both of their alternates—the Kelly green throwbacks and an all-black look—continue to be fan favorites year in and year out.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have some of the best throwback uniforms in the NFL. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Jaguars crack the top half of our rankings thanks to the throwback “Prowler” uniforms they brought back ahead of the 2024 season, which feature their old logos on both the helmet and jersey sleeves. Jacksonville’s main look—teal tops and white bottoms at home, which flips on the road—is not only solid, but a major upgrade from the team’s failed attempt at a new-age look in 2013. As long as they agree to never go back to a color-gradient helmet , the Jags should stay in NFL fans’ good graces, uniform-wise.

14. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have long kept it classic with their uniform set. | Photo via Wikipedia

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins called his new team’s jerseys the best in pro sports upon signing with the club this past March. Las Vegas’s look—silver and black across the board, with not much room for error—is certainly sharp and will likely remain untouched as long as they’re still the Raiders, but at what point does it become too old? Only time will tell. For now, their occasional switch from black to silver numbers on their white jerseys is the most change we’re going to get on the Strip.

13. Detroit Lions

The Lions have some of the league’s cleanest uniforms. | Photo via Wikipedia.

The Lions recently upgraded from their late-2010s uniforms that featured way too much grey , opting for a cleaner look while smartly straightening the numbers on their jerseys. Now, the club rocks a simple Honolulu blue home jersey, a white top—which they call “the 313” for their area code—with a “Detroit” wordmark on the road and an all-black alternate uniform that features a blue helmet with a black logo. Tie that all together with the throwbacks they like to wear on Thanksgiving, and the Lions are looking right as they look to finally bring the Motor City a Super Bowl.

12. New Orleans Saints

The Saints’ uniforms | Photo via Wikipedia.

While the Saints’ overall uniform portfolio is a popular one among NFL fans, the “old gold” alternate jerseys they debuted last season were quite an eyesore. Still, New Orleans’s primary home look—which it debuted in 2001, becoming the league’s first team to wear an all-black uniform—is top-notch, and its all-white Color Rush kits (featuring a different shade of gold) were upgraded in 2025 with the addition of a white helmet, making them one of the sport’s best alternate uniforms.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs keep it simple with their uniforms. | Photo via Wikipedia

Maybe it’s the three Lombardi Trophies they’ve captured since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback, but the Chiefs’ uniforms just scream “winning.” They’ve kept it simple since their relocation to Kansas City in 1963, mixing and matching their red and white tops and bottoms as they see fit and continuing to don their KC arrowhead logo on their helmets while adding a patch in 2007 to honor their founder, Lamar Hunt, and the team’s AFL origin. It’s a crisp look for one of the league’s top franchises.

10. Denver Broncos

The attention to detail in the Broncos’ uniforms is what makes them so special. | Photo via Wikipedia

Known as the “Mile High” collection, the Broncos’ new uniforms debuted ahead of the 2024 season, and they remain awesome. Jam-packed with nods to Denver and the surrounding area, their jerseys feature a sleeve cap with a mountain peak and subtle triangles along the sides to represent Colorado’s summit markers. Their helmets, meanwhile, don a bumper that reads “5280”—a reference to Denver’s elevation above sea level. Rounded out with an all-blue alternate kit and a classic throwback look that incorporates the team’s D helmet logo, the Broncos nailed their recent redesign.

9. Miami Dolphins

The teal in the Dolphins’ uniforms is what makes them pop. | Photo via Wikipedia

Miami changed its logo from the “leaping dolphin” to the “swimming dolphin” ahead of the 2013 season, and with it came a refreshed set of uniforms. While subtle adjustments have continued to shape what the kits now look like heading into 2026, the focus on their signature aqua color has remained—and is what makes them pop.

8. Washington Commanders

The Commanders unveiled new uniforms in 2026. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Commanders are blending the past and future with their upgraded uniform set , moving their Super Bowl–era throwbacks from a season ago into a primary role in 2026 and beyond. “Updating but not forgetting about our heritage, who we are, and honoring that,” team owner Josh Harris explained of the new kits. “ ... We’re going to continue to embrace our past, but then update it.” The Commanders are also adding a new “Hail Raiser” alternate set, featuring an all-black look that includes a spear running through their traditional W logo on their helmets.

7. Houston Texans

The Texans’ alternate uniforms complete their sleek look. | Photo via Wikipedia

An impressive spot for the NFL’s newest franchise, the Texans land at No. 7 on our list thanks, in part, to their “H-Town Blue” and “Battle Red” alternate uniforms. While their primary home and aways are also high-quality—featuring a unique number font and a primary logo that doesn’t feel cheesy—the way Houston has already been able to expand its visual identity less than 30 years on the proverbial job is impressive.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers throwback creamsicle uniforms are fan favorites across the NFL. | Photo via Wikipedia

Gone are the days of the Buccaneers’ hideous mid-2010 uniforms that featured too many colors, an oversized helmet logo and what fans described as “alarm-clock numbers.” Now, Tampa Bay sports a far sleeker look that includes Buccaneer red home jerseys, road whites paired with pewter pants and two Creamsicle-style throwback uniforms to boot.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

The stripes on Bengals’ uniforms bring them all together. | Photo via Wikipedia.

This one may be controversial, but the “New Stripes” uniforms the Bengals introduced in 2021 are a slam dunk. The ability for them to mix-and-match between orange, black and white jerseys and pants allows them to adjust their look as they see fit, and the addition of their White Bengal helmet created the iced-out look that they pair with their annual Paycor Stadium whiteout.

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens unveiled new uniforms in 2026. | Photo via Wikipedia

The Ravens unveiled new uniforms in 2026, helping them usher in a new era of football in Baltimore alongside new head coach Jesse Minter. The sets include two new helmets, Ravens wings along the collars of their home and away jerseys and talon-striped pants that imitate both Ravens claws and the Maryland flag. They made the perfect amount of adjustments to keep a similar style without going overboard.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have the NFL’s most iconic uniform. | Photo via Wikipedia.

The NFL’s most iconic franchise also rocks the most iconic uniforms. The Cowboys, aka America’s Team, have long worn their signature white jerseys at home and their more detailed blues on the road. Dallas’s alternates, throwbacks and their Lone Star State logo tie together the league’s most recognizable look.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers’ regular, Rivalries, and throwback uniforms are all great looks. | Photo via Wikipedia.

The 49ers’ uniform catalog is nothing short of spectacular. Not only are their traditional home and away kits (with the recently updated Saloon-style wordmark) considered classics, but their red and white throwback kits with the drop-shadow numbers are the cleanest look in the sport. Throw in what I ranked as the No. 1 Rivalries look last season, and you’ve got yourself the second-best uniform set in the NFL.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have the best uniforms in the NFL. | Photo via Wikipedia.

10/10. No notes. Between the numbers on their helmets, powder blue home jerseys and gold bolts flashing throughout, the Chargers have nailed it with their uniforms. Frankly, these should never change.

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