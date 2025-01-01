Fans and Media React to Lance Guidry's Firing as Defensive Coordinator; First Alert: Jan. 1, 2024
New year, new defensive coordinator, as the kids say.
At least that's what Miami Hurricane fans are saying after the school parted ways with former defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. Guidry led the Miami defense to what many, the Miami administration included, considered to be a poor season ranking 70 in points per game across the country.
Several names have already been linked to the job, including Georgia Tech's Tyler Santucci, who will be a highly sought after name this offseason. Only time will tell when it comes to whoever fills the position for the Hurricanes, but administration is more than likely going to move quickly in order to keep recruiting classes and transfer portal groups together.
When the news broke yesterday morning, fans and media like took to social media to air their opinions on the decision.
Some fans decided to keep it light hearted.
Others? Not so much.
Others voiced their endorsement for a certain former player to take the reigns.
Either way, it's officially Hot Board Season in South Beach. There truly is never a dull moment in college football.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball @ Boston College | 12:00 p.m. CT
Hurricanes Results:
No games played.
Quote of the Day:
"U gotta believe."- Miami Designer Bill Bodenhamer
Did you notice....
With all of the reshuffling at the top of the next NFL Draft order, many mock drafts have Cam Ward all around the top 10. However, many have him playing his next chapter with none other than the Tennessee Titans at the second overall pick.