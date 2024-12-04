First Alert: December 4, 2024; Do the Hurricanes Deserve a Spot in the CFP?
Media and fans alike around the country are swirling over the who's who of the final 12 College Football Playoff teams, and there are plenty who think that the Miami Hurricanes should still be well in the mix, even with two losses.
Other conferences, such as the SEC, are still vying to get teams (not naming names) into the mix with three losses on the season, while there are several other teams across the country with higher quality losses to higher quality opponents.
Miami is one of those teams. Miami's two losses came to a Georgia Tech team who just finished an overtime thriller against Georgia and a Syracuse team that could finish its season with 10 wins. The Hurricanes boast a Heisman contender at quarterback who calls for schematic changes and shifts on the other side of the ball, and holds numerous single season records at a school littered with great quarterback history.
It seems like a no-brainer, but then again, this is college football, so who knows?
Now, onto the day ahead.
Hurricanes Schedule:
- U.S. Open Swimming Championships | Team Page
Hurricanes Results:
MBK: Miami 73, Arkansas 76
READ: Canes get Hog Tied and Drops Fifth Straight to Razorbacks in SEC/ACC Challenge
For about 38 minutes it appeared as though the University of Miami was going to get a big win in the SEC/ACC Challenge over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Miami was clinging to slim one and two-point leads late in the game. They just could not hold on. The bottom fell out on the Hurricanes as the jumpers stopped hitting the net. Arkansas finished the deal in the closing moments. To read more, click the link above.