Canes get Hog Tied and Drops Fifth Straight to Razorbacks in SEC/ACC Challenge
For about 38 minutes it appeared as though the University of Miami was going to get a big win in the SEC/ACC Challenge over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Miami was clinging to slim one and two-point leads late in the game. They just could not hold on. The bottom fell out on the Hurricanes as the jumpers stopped hitting the net.
Miami lost the game in the final two minutes and got rejected by Arkansas 76-73 Tuesday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.
For Miami, it was their fifth straight loss after starting the season with three promising non-conference wins.
Nigel Pack, who was not supposed to play with a foot injury, led the Hurricanes with 22 points and six assists. Matthew Cleveland had 15 points and two massive dunks which gave Miami the energy to run with a second-half lead.
Miami held the lead for the entire game until Boogie Fland drilled a 3-point field goal from the right corner with 1:42 to play. Fland finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Razorbacks.
The Hurricanes had an 11 point lead in the first half and had their latest lead at 71-70 with 2:25 to play in the game. Before that, Arkansas never had the lead. Zvonimir Ivisic led the come back with three 3-point field goals. He finished will 11 points in 13 minutes of action.
The seven-footer has good touch on his outside shot. Razorbacks coach John Calipari relies on him to rally the Hogs when they are down. In fact, the big man is stronger from the perimeter than he is in the paint. During the second half he made a living on the perimeter.
Arkansas cut the lead to two at 49-47 after an 8-0 run with 13:46 to play in the game.
It was a game of runs as the Hurricanes finished missing six of their last seven field goals. Arkansas meanwhile, hit six of their last eight shots.
The Hurricanes played a very competitive first half as they led at the break 40-32.
Pack paced Miami in the first half with 12 points. Cleveland had 11. Austin Swartz chipped in with seven.
Miami shot 50 percent in the first half and was 31 percent from long distance. Miami secured their first half lead with 11 points off of Razorback turnovers. Miami only surrendered two points on its four turnovers.
The Canes played very well on both ends of the court. Miami's largest lead in the half was 11 at 26-15 with 7:33 to play. The Canes also went on an 8-0 run to solidify their first half lead.
Arkansas was led in the first half by Fland who had eight points and Brazile who had six.
