Former Hurricanes Star Earns NFL Honors Once Again, First Alert; November 21, 2024
Former Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens has been one of the NFL's top defensive rookies since joining the starting lineup this season for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. In just three starts, the third round pick has three interceptions and won two NFC Defensive Player of the Week awards.
This week, Kinchens and the Rams took down the New England Patriots 28-22, and the rookie was nothing short of sensational. He picked off fellow rookie Drake Maye and also forced a fumble that led his team to a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
He is the first rookie to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors twice since Nick Bosa in 2019.
Kinchens suited up for the Hurricanes from 2021-2023 and compiled 162 tackles, 11 interceptions, and fifteen pass deflections in his time in Coral Gables. He was named a First Team All-American in 2022 and was a member of the All-ACC First Team in 2022 and 2023.
He was one of four Miami players selected in last year's draft, but has found the most success thus far of all the Hurricanes rookies.
The Rams are 5-5, but sit just one game out of the lead in the NFC West. They move back home this week and welcome the 8-2 Eagles as Kinchens will look to continue his streak of incredible performances.
