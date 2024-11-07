Former Miami Safety, Kamren Kinchens, Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week; First Alert; November 7, 2024
It isn't often that a rookie, selected barely inside the top 100, has a performance worthy of 'Player of The Week' honors in the NFL, but that's exactly what former Miami safety Kamren Kinchens accomplished this past Sunday in the Rams overtime win against the Seahawks.
The rookie defensive back tied the NFL record for longest pick-six by a rookie with his crucial fourth-quarter red zone interception that he took 103-yards back to untie the game. The record was set nearly 100 years ago, as Pete Barnum apparently made a similar play for the Columbus Tigers at some point back in the 1926 season. I'm sure that felt as ridiculous to read as it did to type.
Later on that quarter, Kinchens came up huge again, picking off Geno Smith yet again from inside the ten-yard line to keep the Rams in front, a feat Pete Barnum was not able to accomplish 100 years ago.
It was the first and second interceptions of the Hurricane alumni's career, and both were crucial to preserving a massive, road-divisional win for the Rams.
The league recognized the significance of Kinchens's performance and awarded him the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week honors for week nine. He is only the second rookie ever to be awarded the honor in Rams franchise history.
The rookie safety also accomplished this as the youngest player on the Rams roster at just 22-years-old. An incredible achievement for a former Hurricane in the first year of his career.
Hurricanes Schedule:
ITA Sectional and Masters Golf Championships for men and women.
Hurricanes Results:
No games scheduled on November 6th, 2024
Did You Notice....
- Cam Ward had yet another multi-accolade week winning ACC Quarterback of the Week, Davey O'Brien Great 8 and Honorable Mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award POTW as well.
- Miami alum, Kyshawn George, had a career night in the Washington Wizards game versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday,