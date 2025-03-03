All Hurricanes

Hall of Fame Hurricanes Head Coach Jimmy Johnson Retires from TV

After 31 years of broadcasting, legendary coach and commentator Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from the industry.

Justice Sandle

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst Howie Long, Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst Jimmie Johnson, and Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
NFL on Fox will be a lot different in the 2025 season.

Legendary coach and broadcaster Jimmy Johnson announced on a Monday appearance on The Herd that he is leaving the show and retiring from broadcasting. Johnson first worked for the network after his run as the Cowboys head coach ended in March 1994 and then returned after coaching the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it, I’m gonna miss all the guys but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

His first name to fame was with the Miami Hurricanes in the mid-80s. After Miami finished 8-5 during Johnson's first season in 1984, the Hurricanes went 44-4 in his final four seasons that included the 1987 national championship. Losses in their bowl games following the 1985 and 1986 seasons and their sole loss in 1988 prevented Miami from winning three more national titles.

Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer make up the rest of the studio crew on Fox NFL Sunday.

