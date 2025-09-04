Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal Reflects on his Relationship with The Rock
Coral Gables, Florida, is still rocking after the Miami Hurricanes defeated rival Notre Dame in week 1 of the college football season. The victory propelled the team up five spots in this week's AP poll, to #5 in the nation, as they eye a potential national championship.
Still riding high from his biggest signature win so far as the coach of the 'Canes, Mario Cristobal appeared on the 'Pat McAfee Show' to discuss Sunday night's showdown, among various other topics. At one point, he talked about his time as a player at Miami, and he reflected on being teammates with pro wrestling and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
During their time together, the Hurricanes were named AP national champions in 1991. Johnson, while not a starter, was part of the rotation on the defensive line. Cristobal said that The Rock was an impressive physical specimen from the time he walked onto campus.
“He’s a guy that like walked in doing 315 for 20 on the bench press,” Cristobal said. “Just kind of a walking bicep. A monster physique. But really quiet, really reserved, and a great player, a great, great player. We were loaded, man, even back then. Great players had to wait their turn and whatnot, but he was always a great teammate and a great player.”
Johnson played for Miami from 1990 to 1993, and he finished his career at Miami with 77 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Since then, The Rock has supported the Hurricanes' program, donating $1 million in 2007. Also, his energy drink, ZOA, has signed deals with several Miami players over the years.
From Hurricanes to Headlocks to Hollywood
As most fans are well aware, Johnson was one of the biggest stars ever in professional wrestling before transitioning to a career in acting in the early 2000s. Since then, he has become not only one of the highest-paid performers in Hollywood but also an entrepreneur. He's invested in the United Football League and has endorsed several products over the years. Additionally, he still has a vested interest in the mat world; he sits on the Board of Directors of TKO Sports, the conglomerate that acquired World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2023.
The Rock is currently receiving critical acclaim for his leading role in the biopic, 'The Smashing Machine', where he portrays UFC fighter Mark Kerr. He's scheduled to star in several sequels in 2026, including Jumanji, as well as another chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise.