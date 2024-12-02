Hurricanes Selected to Fourth Straight NCAA Volleyball Championship; First Alert: December 2, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team is headed to the postseason for the fourth straight season, earning an at-large berth in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the selection committee Sunday evening.
The Hurricanes, who finished the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and a 12-8 mark in conference play, earned the eight seed and will travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on South Dakota State (27-2, 15-1 Summit) in the first round on Dec. 6. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.
This marks the program’s 13th overall NCAA Volleyball Championship appearance and eighth under head coach Jose “Keno” Gandara.
First-seeded Nebraska and Florida A&M round out the bracket in Lincoln, with Miami playing the winner of their match.
Miami tallied four top-25 victories this season, including two top-five wins, defeating No. 1 Texas, No. 5 Stanford, No. 15 Georgia Tech and No. 25 Arkansas.
Hurricanes Schedule:
No games scheduled
Hurricanes Results:
Women's Basketball: Miami 83, Quinnipiac 74 OT
Haley Cavinder dropped a game-high 30 points, dished out nine assists, and recorded seven rebounds to lead the University of Miami women’s basketball team (7-0) to a clutch 83-74 overtime victory over Quinnipiac (6-1) in the Championship Game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.
The win marked Miami’s seventh consecutive victory to commence the season, as the Hurricanes are off to a sensational start in the Tricia Cullop era.
Haley Cavinder was sensational, as she reached 30 points for the second time this season, while also leading the team in assists and finishing tied for second in rebounds in a near triple-double performance. She reached 30 points on 11-21 shooting from the field, 3-9 from behind the arc, and 5-6 at the free throw line. Haley Cavinder earned MVP honors for the Tournament for her tremendous play in Miami’s two victories over the weekend.