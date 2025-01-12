Hurricanes Set to Launch Indoor Season in South Carolina; First Alert: January 12, 2025
The University of Miami track and field team will kick off the 2025 indoor season with a trip to Columbia, S.C. for the Gamecock Opener on January 11, hosted by the University of South Carolina.
The one day competition will begin at 11 a.m. with the men’s high jump (women to follow). Track events are slated to start at noon with section two of the men’s 3000m. The full schedule of Saturday’s events can be found HERE.
AdkinsTrack will provide live updates of the Gamecock Opener for those looking to keep track of the Hurricanes first competition of the new year and can be found HERE.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Miami at Syracuse
Hurricanes Results:
Men's basketball: Wake Forest 88, Miami 78
Miami Men's Basketball Drops Fifth Straight as No. 4 Duke Looms in the Wing
Did you notice...
- University of Miami women’s tennis head coach and director of tennis Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Thursday the hiring of David Anderton as assistant coach. Anderton joins Miami for his second stint after serving from 2003-07. During his time with the Hurricanes, he was named the 2007 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year after an Elite Eight run.
Quote of the Day:
"I shook the IV bag, trying to make it go faster. Those were the longest 10 minutes of my life."- Dan Morgan on the 2000 Orange Bowl