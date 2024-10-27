Kickoff Time Set for No. 6 Miami vs Duke; First Alert: October 27, 2024
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday evening that Miami’s game against Duke on Nov. 2 will kick off at noon from Hard Rock Stadium.
The Hurricanes’ penultimate home game will be broadcast on ABC.
Miami leads the all-time series with the Blue Devils, 15-5, winning six of the last nine meetings.
The Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) are coming off a 36-14 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Palm Beach Atlantic (EXH)
Volleyball: Miami vs. No. 25 UNC | Watch | Live Stats
Soccer: Miami vs. Boston College | Live Stats
Hurricanes Results:
