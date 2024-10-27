All Hurricanes

Kickoff Time Set for No. 6 Miami vs Duke; First Alert: October 27, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Florida State Seminoles during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

 The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday evening that Miami’s game against Duke on Nov. 2 will kick off at noon from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes’ penultimate home game will be broadcast on ABC.

Miami leads the all-time series with the Blue Devils, 15-5, winning six of the last nine meetings.

The Hurricanes (8-0, 4-0 ACC) are coming off a 36-14 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday.

No. 6 Miami Uses Ball Control Offense To Stuff Florida State 36-14

Hurricanes Schedule:

Women's Basketball: Palm Beach Atlantic (EXH)

Volleyball: Miami vs. No. 25 UNC | Watch | Live Stats

Soccer: Miami vs. Boston College | Live Stats

Hurricanes Results:

We'll Leave You With This...

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes